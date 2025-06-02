SightMD Welcomes Esteemed Retina Specialists Dr. Jay Fleischman and Dr. Samuel Gelnick to Its Expanding Team of Eye Care Experts

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Fleischman and Dr. Gelnick to the SightMD family," said Jeffrey Martin, MD. "Their extensive expertise, commitment to clinical excellence, and focus on patient care will be essential as we expand and improve access to advanced retina care in our communities." Post this

In 1980, Dr. Fleischman became Director of Retina at the Bethesda Eye Institute at St. Louis University. He later returned to New York to serve as Director at Montefiore Hospital, affiliated with Albert Einstein College of Medicine, in 1988. In 2000, he transitioned to private practice while continuing his role as a Clinical Associate Professor.

Since 1984, Dr. Fleischman has traveled the globe teaching surgical techniques and lecturing as part of ProjectORBIS, the Flying Eye Hospital. He has authored numerous scientific papers and holds several medical device patents. Among his many innovations, the laser endophotocoagulator—now a global standard of care in advanced surgical retina cases—has had a lasting impact on the field. His most recent invention is a novel device designed to help restore vision in patients suffering from macular degeneration, the leading cause of vision loss after age 55.

In addition to his clinical and academic work, Dr. Fleischman serves on the FDA Medical Device Panel and the Scientific Board of Kineolabs, where he contributes to the development of the first low-cost, portable, line-scan swept source OCT for global ophthalmic diagnosis. As a board member of Glytec Systems, he has helped develop FDA-cleared insulin and glucose dosing software used for both outpatient diabetes management and hospital-based glycemic control—software that has dramatically reduced the incidence of hypoglycemic events. Dr. Jay Fleischman brings unmatched experience, a passion for innovation, and a commitment to patient care. He will be seeing patients at SightMD's Bronx office.

Dr. Samuel Gelnick is a committed ophthalmologist specializing in medical and surgical retina. He received his Doctor of Medicine (MD) from New York Medical College and completed his residency in ophthalmology at the esteemed Northwell Health Eye Institute where he was named Chief Resident. Following that, he furthered his expertise with a fellowship in Medical and Surgical Retina at SUNY Downstate University Health Science Center, where he was named Departmental Attending of the Year.

When asked what he is looking forward to about joining the SightMD team Dr Gelnick said "I am thrilled to join the SightMD team. Alongside my fellow doctors, eye care professionals, and dedicated staff, I look forward to making a meaningful difference in our patients' lives. This opportunity allows me to enhance people's quality of life through the gift of sight, which is incredibly rewarding. It holds special significance for me to give back to the community where I grew up"

Dr. Gelnick focuses on diagnosing and treating complex retinal conditions such as macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, retinal detachment, and cataracts. Renowned for his compassionate approach and clear communication, he empowers his patients through education and open discussions. Dr. Gelnick has authored several research articles and case reports, and is dedicated to providing cutting-edge care while ensuring that every patient feels heard, respected, and supported throughout their treatment journey. Dr. Gelnick will be seeing patients at SightMD's Hewlett and Rockville Centre locations.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Jay Fleischman and Dr. Samuel Gelnick to the SightMD family," said Jeffrey Martin, MD, President and Co-Founder of SightMD. "Their extensive expertise, commitment to clinical excellence, and focus on patient care will be essential as we expand and improve access to advanced retina care in our communities."

For more information or to schedule an appointment, please visit http://www.SightMD.com or call 1-855-295-4144.

SightMD is actively seeking ophthalmology professionals who are interested in joining its outstanding team. If you are an ophthalmology practice owner interested in merging or selling your practice, please contact the VP of Growth, Franc Galinanes, at (631) 396-8340 or [email protected]

About SightMD

SightMD is a rapidly-growing integrated ophthalmic group, offering patients access to over 80 doctors through the convenience of 40 locations across New York. SightMD's track record of providing clinically-excellent care spans over 50 years, and its services include LASIK laser vision correction, laser cataract surgery and lens implantation, oculoplastic surgery, general eye exams, glaucoma management, retinal disorder treatment, corneal services, neuro-ophthalmology, pediatric ophthalmology, and audiology. Sight Growth Partners is the administrative services provider for SightMD as well as SightMD Connecticut, SightMD New Jersey, and SightMD Pennsylvania. For more information about SightMD, please visit sightmd.com [sightmd.com __title__ sightmd.com]

Media Contact

Stephanie Penza, SightGrowthPartners, 6318352613, [email protected], www.sightmd.com

Facebook

SOURCE SightGrowthPartners