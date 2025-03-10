SightMD Welcomes Gladys Lee, MD, to Flushing, Bronx, and Upper NYC Locations

"At SightMD, I am most excited about being part of a large network of ophthalmologists who share the same goal of delivering the highest level of care to our patients and communities," said Dr. Lee. Post this

Dr. Lee's career spans both academic and private practice settings. She served as an Assistant Professor of Surgery at the University of Vermont and an ophthalmologist at the University of Vermont Medical Center before founding Monadnock Eye Physicians and Surgeons, where she led a team of surgeons and staff for a decade. Her expertise includes comprehensive eye exams, dry eye evaluation and treatment, glaucoma management—including glaucoma laser procedures—diabetic retinopathy and macular degeneration monitoring, and treatment of various eye conditions such as infections, corneal abrasions, styes, ocular migraines, and flashes and floaters.

Dr. Lee is currently on the medical staff of Manhattan Eye, Ear & Throat Hospital (MEETH). Fluent in Mandarin Chinese and proficient in Spanish, she is committed to making high-quality eye care accessible to a diverse patient population.

"At SightMD, I am most excited about being part of a large network of ophthalmologists who share the same goal of delivering the highest level of care to our patients and communities," said Dr. Lee.

SightMD continues to expand its expert team to meet the growing needs of patients across New York. They are proud to welcome Dr. Lee and look forward to the exceptional care she will provide.

About SightMD

SightMD is a rapidly-growing integrated ophthalmic group, offering patients access to over 80 doctors through the convenience of 40 locations across New York. SightMD's track record of providing clinically-excellent care spans over 50 years, and its services include LASIK laser vision correction, laser cataract surgery and lens implantation, oculoplastic surgery, general eye exams, glaucoma management, retinal disorder treatment, corneal services, neuro-ophthalmology, pediatric ophthalmology, and audiology. Sight Growth Partners is the administrative services provider for SightMD as well as SightMD Connecticut, SightMD New Jersey, SightMD Massachusetts and SightMD Pennsylvania. For more information about SightMD, please visit sightmd.com [sightmd.com __title__ sightmd.com]

