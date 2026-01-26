SightMD Welcomes Jenna Farmer, OD to the Lewisburg, Pennsylvania Office

"It means so much to return home and care for the community that has shaped who I am," said Dr. Farmer. "My goal is to truly listen to each patient, understand their unique visual needs, and help them achieve their best possible eye health." Post this

Board certified in the therapeutic management of ocular disease, Dr. Farmer has extensive clinical training in contact lens fittings, pediatric eye care, and the diagnosis of ocular manifestations of systemic health conditions. Her hands-on experience includes managing advanced dry eye disease, glaucoma, and retinal disease co-management, in addition to routine and specialty vision care. She remains an active member of the American Optometric Association and the Pennsylvania Optometric Association, reflecting her commitment to ongoing professional development and excellence in patient care.

A proud graduate of Lewisburg Area High School and Bucknell University, Dr. Farmer is honored to bring her expertise back to her hometown community. She is dedicated to fostering long-term relationships with her patients and providing the highest standard of individualized, compassionate eye care.

"It means so much to return home and care for the community that has shaped who I am," said Dr. Farmer. "My goal is to truly listen to each patient, understand their unique visual needs, and help them achieve their best possible eye health."

For more information or to schedule an appointment, please visit http://www.SightMD.com or call 1-855-295-4144.

About SightMD Pennsylvania

SightMD Pennsylvania offers patients access to 9 eye care doctors through the convenience of 5 clinical locations and 2 Ambulatory Surgery Centers in Pennsylvania. Its services include cataract surgery, LASIK and refractive eye surgery, macular degeneration, diabetic eye disease, vitreoretinal diseases and surgery, pediatric retina, oculoplastic, glaucoma care, corneal disorders, cosmetic treatments, dry eye management, allergy testing, low vision, and general eye exams. Sight Growth Partners is the administrative services provider for SightMD Pennsylvania, as well as SightMD New Jersey, SightMD Connecticut and SightMD in New York. For more information about SightMD Pennsylvania, please visit https://www.sightmd.com

