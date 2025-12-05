SightMD Welcomes Thomas DiBenedetto, OD to East Setauket and Wading River Offices

"Returning to the practice where my journey first began is incredibly meaningful," said Dr. DiBenedetto. "SightMD represents exceptional care and genuine compassion. I am honored to serve the community where I grew up and to provide patients with the attentive, individualized care they deserve." Post this

His experience includes clinical rotations at the Northport Veterans Affairs Medical Center, The Eye Institute, and South Florida Vision Center. Through these programs, he developed advanced expertise in the management of glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, macular degeneration, dry eye, acute eye injuries, and other complex ocular conditions.

A native of East Setauket, Dr. DiBenedetto's career began at the SightMD East Setauket office, where he first discovered his passion for eye care while working as an ophthalmic technician. His philosophy centers on empathy, education, and empowering patients with the knowledge to protect their long-term vision and overall health.

Dr. DiBenedetto is also committed to community outreach, volunteering his time to provide free eye exams and educational seminars for underserved communities.

"Returning to the practice where my journey first began is incredibly meaningful," said Dr. DiBenedetto. "SightMD represents exceptional care and genuine compassion. I am honored to serve the community where I grew up and to provide patients with the attentive, individualized care they deserve."

For more information or to schedule an appointment, please visit http://www.SightMD.com or call 1-855-295-4144.

SightMD is actively seeking ophthalmology professionals who are interested in joining its outstanding team. If you are an ophthalmology practice owner interested in merging or selling your practice, please contact the Chief Medical Officer, Brad Kligman, at [email protected]

About SightMD

SightMD is a rapidly-growing integrated ophthalmic group, offering patients access to over 100 doctors through the convenience of 38 locations across New York. SightMD's track record of providing clinically-excellent care spans over 50 years, and its services include LASIK laser vision correction, laser cataract surgery and lens implantation, oculoplastic surgery, general eye exams, glaucoma management, retinal disorder treatment, corneal services, neuro-ophthalmology, pediatric ophthalmology, and audiology. Sight Growth Partners is the administrative services provider for SightMD as well as SightMD Connecticut, SightMD Massachusetts, SightMD New Jersey, and SightMD Pennsylvania. For more information about SightMD, please visit sightmd.com

Media Contact

Stephanie Penza, SightGrowthPartners, 6318352613, [email protected], www.sightmd.com

