SightMD Welcomes Two New Ophthalmologists to the New York Team

Furthering his clinical training, Dr. Svitra pursued a fellowship in Retina and Vitreous Diseases and Surgery at Duke University Eye Center under Dr. Robert Machemer, a pioneer of modern vitrectomy retinal surgery. Dr Svitra's research has been widely published in peer-reviewed journals, with contributions to major textbooks and presentations at both national and international conferences. He has also been recognized with the prestigious Heed Foundation Award and a Fight for Sight Research Award.

After a distinguished career in both academic medicine and private practice, Dr. Svitra joins SightMD. Initially, he served as full-time faculty and physician in charge of vitreo-retinal diseases and surgery at North Shore Hospital, then affiliated with Cornell Medical College. He extended his expertise to the Long Island community, particularly to underserved areas on the South Shore, providing specialized retinal care to patients with diabetes and other serious eye conditions. His hospital affiliations include North Shore, LIJ, NYU Langone-Winthrop, Mercy, Glen Cove, South Nassau, Syosset and Franklin General.

When asked about what he is most looking forward to upon joining SightMD, Dr. Svitra expressed his enthusiasm by saying, "I am eager to work alongside such a talented team of world-class eye care professionals in state-of-the-art facilities, while continuing to provide personalized care and attention to the needs of every patient."

Dr. Svitra will be seeing patients at SightMD's brand new Garden City location, where he will continue to provide exceptional care for those with retinal diseases and their comprehensive eye health needs.

Dr. Kevin Vo joins SightMD as a comprehensive ophthalmologist with a focus on cataract surgery. Having completed his residency at Wake Forest Baptist Health in North Carolina, Dr. Vo brings a wealth of expertise in treating a wide range of eye conditions through both medical and surgical methods. His compassionate and patient-centered approach is shaped by his own experiences growing up in an immigrant family, which fuels his passion for bridging the knowledge gap in ophthalmology. Dr. Vo strives to empower his patients by providing them with the necessary information and resources to take control of their eye health.

In addition to his clinical expertise, Dr. Vo has a deep interest in global ophthalmology. He has participated in global health missions in both Vietnam and Honduras, reflecting his commitment to providing care beyond borders. Dr. Vo will be seeing patients at SightMD's Little Neck and Brooklyn locations, where he will continue to make a positive impact on the local community.

When asked what he is most looking forward to about joining the SightMD team, Dr. Vo stated, "I am particularly excited about collaborating with the many exceptional physicians already established here. There is a profound sense of purpose and mission in restoring vision to the eye care community of New York."

Patients in western Long Island now have the opportunity to receive world-class oculoplastic care from these two exceptional surgeons. For more information or to schedule an appointment, please visit http://www.sightmd.com or call 855.295.4144.

SightMD is actively seeking ophthalmology professionals who are interested in joining our outstanding team.

