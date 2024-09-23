SightMD Welcomes Two New Surgeons to Serve Nassau County

When asked what she is looking forward to most about joining the SightMD Team, Dr He said "I am excited to return to New York and have the opportunity to serve my community, where I will be dedicated to enhancing patients' vision and overall well-being." Post this

Dr. Jones has now settled in New York City, where he is eager to start his surgical ophthalmology career at SightMD. He is committed to improving his patients' vision and quality of life through state-of-the-art surgical techniques and compassionate care. Dr. Jones will be seeing patients at our Amityville location (805 Broadway Suite 106, Amityville, NY 11701).

When asked what he is looking forward to most about joining the SightMD Team, Dr Jones said "I am excited to start my ophthalmology surgical career at SightMD alongside such amazing colleagues and put my training to work to improve patient's vision and lives"

Dr. Catherine He joins SightMD as an expert in cataract surgery and comprehensive ophthalmology. Dr. He grew up in New York City and graduated with honors in Biology at Cornell University. She earned her medical degree from Albert Einstein College of Medicine and then pursued an internship in internal medicine at Mount Sinai Morningside-West. Dr. He completed her residency in ophthalmology at Yale University.

Dr. He is dedicated to understanding each patient's unique needs, building strong relationships, and delivering personalized care. Her expertise and compassionate approach make her a valuable addition to the SightMD team. Dr. He will be seeing patients at our Garden City location (1055 Franklin Ave, Garden City, NY 11530).

When asked what she is looking forward to most about joining the SightMD Team, Dr He said "I am excited to return to New York and have the opportunity to serve my community, where I will be dedicated to enhancing patients' vision and overall well-being."

Both Dr. Jones and Dr. He are enthusiastic about joining SightMD and look forward to contributing to the practice's mission of enhancing vision and improving lives through excellence in eye care.

SightMD is actively seeking ophthalmology professionals who are interested in joining our outstanding team. If you are an ophthalmology practice owner interested in merging or selling your practice, please contact our VP of Growth, Franc Galinanes, at (631) 396-8340 or [email protected]

About SightMD

SightMD is a rapidly-growing integrated ophthalmic group, offering patients access to over 80 doctors through the convenience of 40 locations across New York. SightMD's track record of providing clinically-excellent care spans over 50 years, and its services include LASIK laser vision correction, laser cataract surgery and lens implantation, oculoplastic surgery, general eye exams, glaucoma management, retinal disorder treatment, corneal services, neuro-ophthalmology, pediatric ophthalmology, and audiology. Sight Growth Partners is the administrative services provider for SightMD as well as SightMD Connecticut, SightMD New Jersey, and SightMD Pennsylvania. For more information about SightMD, please visit sightmd.com

Stephanie Penza, SightGrowthPartners, 6318352613, [email protected], www.sightmd.com

