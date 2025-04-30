SightMD Wins "Best of the Boro" for Ophthalmologist and LASIK Surgery Practice Categories Once Again

"We are truly honored to be recognized once again as the best in our field by those we serve," said Dr. John Kim "Our passion lies in helping patients achieve clearer vision, and accolades like this inspire us to keep pushing our standards higher." Post this

Winning in both the Ophthalmologist and LASIK Surgery Practice categories underscores SightMD's excellence in both general and specialized vision care. From state-of-the-art LASIK procedures to comprehensive ophthalmology services, SightMD continues to lead the way in innovation, safety, and patient satisfaction.

"We are truly honored to be recognized once again as the best in our field by those we serve," said Dr. John Kim, a LASIK and refractive surgery specialist at SightMD. "Our passion lies in helping patients achieve clearer vision, and accolades like this inspire us to keep pushing our standards higher."

Dr. Vivek Kumar, a comprehensive ophthalmologist and surgeon at SightMD, stated, "What distinguishes SightMD is not only our cutting-edge technology but also the strong relationships we cultivate with our patients. This award truly reflects the trust and loyalty of our community, and we are thankful for it every day."

SightMD extends its heartfelt thanks to the Queens community for their continued support and trust. With offices throughout the borough and beyond, the practice remains committed to its mission of providing accessible, world-class eye care where and when patients need it most.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, please visit http://www.SightMD.com or call 1-855-295-4144.

SightMD is actively seeking ophthalmology professionals who are interested in joining its outstanding team. If you are an ophthalmology practice owner interested in merging or selling your practice, please contact the VP of Growth, Franc Galinanes, at (631) 396-8340 or [email protected]

About SightMD

SightMD is a rapidly-growing integrated ophthalmic group, offering patients access to over 80 doctors through the convenience of 40 locations across New York. SightMD's track record of providing clinically-excellent care spans over 50 years, and its services include LASIK laser vision correction, laser cataract surgery and lens implantation, oculoplastic surgery, general eye exams, glaucoma management, retinal disorder treatment, corneal services, neuro-ophthalmology, pediatric ophthalmology, and audiology. Sight Growth Partners is the administrative services provider for SightMD as well as SightMD Connecticut, SightMD New Jersey, and SightMD Pennsylvania. For more information about SightMD, please visit sightmd.com

Stephanie Penza, SightGrowthPartners, 6318352613, [email protected], www.sightmd.com

