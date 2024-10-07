SightMD Wins Prestigious "Best of the City" for Best LASIK Surgery Practice and Best Ophthalmologist and Optometrist

"We are honored to receive these awards, which serve as a testament to our dedication to providing exceptional eye care to the community. At SightMD, our focus is always on the patient, and we are thrilled that our efforts have been recognized in this way." said Dr. Benjamin Whigham, MD. Post this

Dr. Benjamin Whigham, MD, a renowned ophthalmologist at SightMD, expressed his gratitude, stating, "We are honored to receive these awards, which serve as a testament to our dedication to providing exceptional eye care to the community. At SightMD, our focus is always on the patient, and we are thrilled that our efforts have been recognized in this way."

Dr. Marc G. Rubinstein, MD, another distinguished ophthalmologist at SightMD, added, "Our team works tirelessly to ensure that every patient receives the best possible care, whether they are undergoing Cataract surgery, a routine eye exam, or specialized treatment for complex eye conditions. We are deeply grateful for this recognition and will continue to strive for excellence in all that we do."

The "Best of the City" awards are based on public votes, showcasing the community's recognition of SightMD's exceptional services and expert care. These accolades emphasize the practice's leadership in ophthalmology and its commitment as a trusted partner in eye health.

SightMD is a rapidly-growing integrated ophthalmic group, offering patients access to over 80 doctors through the convenience of 40 locations across New York. SightMD's track record of providing clinically-excellent care spans over 50 years, and its services include LASIK laser vision correction, laser cataract surgery and lens implantation, oculoplastic surgery, general eye exams, glaucoma management, retinal disorder treatment, corneal services, neuro-ophthalmology, pediatric ophthalmology, and audiology. Sight Growth Partners is the administrative services provider for SightMD as well as SightMD Connecticut, SightMD New Jersey, and SightMD Pennsylvania. For more information about SightMD, please visit sightmd.com

