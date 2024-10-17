SightMD's Eric Rosenberg Becomes Pioneer in "Lightless" Cataract Surgery

"With this new technology, we can take a significant step toward improving patient comfort and surgical precision, which ultimately results in better long-term vision for those undergoing cataract surgery." said Dr. Eric Rosenberg Post this

"We are thrilled to have Dr. Rosenberg leading the way in this extraordinary advancement in cataract surgery," said Jeffrey Martin, MD, Co-founder and President of SightMD. "His expertise and commitment to adopting cutting-edge technology demonstrate our dedication to providing patients with the best possible care and innovative treatments."

Cataract surgery is one of the most commonly performed medical procedures worldwide, and advancements like the "lightless" method ensure that patients can experience shorter recovery times, improved visual outcomes, and enhanced safety.

"Being part of the evolution of cataract surgery is an incredible honor," said Dr. Eric Rosenberg. "With this new technology, we can take a significant step toward improving patient comfort and surgical precision, which ultimately results in better long-term vision for those undergoing cataract surgery."

Dr. Rosenberg has been a key figure at SightMD and is recognized for his exceptional surgical skills and dedication to ophthalmic advancements. His adoption of this state-of-the-art procedure aligns with SightMD's ongoing mission to provide world-class eye care to patients in New York and beyond.

About SightMD

SightMD is a rapidly-growing integrated ophthalmic group, offering patients access to over 80 doctors through the convenience of 40 locations across New York. SightMD's track record of providing clinically-excellent care spans over 50 years, and its services include LASIK laser vision correction, laser cataract surgery and lens implantation, oculoplastic surgery, general eye exams, glaucoma management, retinal disorder treatment, corneal services, neuro-ophthalmology, pediatric ophthalmology, and audiology. Sight Growth Partners is the administrative services provider for SightMD as well as SightMD Connecticut, SightMD New Jersey, and SightMD Pennsylvania. For more information about SightMD, please visit sightmd.com

