Sightview and Promptly Announce Strategic Integration Partnership to Enhance Patient Engagement

"Our relationship with the Promptly team dates back to 2018, so this partnership truly feels like a full-circle moment. We're over the moon to see Promptly enter into a strategic partnership with Sightview." — Mary Becka, Fairview Eye Center. Post this

Strategic Synergy and Operational Efficiency

The partnership unifies provider and patient tools to bridge the gap between clinical documentation and patient interaction. Key benefits include:

Integrated Patient Engagement: Real-time sync to allow for patient self-scheduling and enable automated messaging, recall messaging, patient reactivation, and appointment reminders.

PaigeAI 24/7 Automation: Promptly's proprietary AI engine, PaigeAI, automates complex administrative tasks and patient inquiries around the clock, significantly increasing operational efficiency and ensuring patient needs are addressed at any time.

Digital Front-Door Solutions: Streamlined check-in process and digital consents to reduce administrative friction for staff and patients alike.

Advanced CRM & Growth Tools: Specialized Customer Relationship Management (CRM) capabilities nurture elective patient inquiries and drive practice growth.

Reputation Management: Automated patient feedback loops and online review requests to strengthen the practice's digital presence and patient trust.

Automated Referral Intake & Physician Liaison Management: A sophisticated toolkit enables practices to seamlessly manage and track incoming referrals while also providing physician liaisons with advanced outreach and event-tracking capabilities. Practices can utilize these systems to strategically grow their referral networks and deepen high-value provider relationships

Coordinated Financial Touchpoints: Promptly's notification engine to send automated balance alerts that direct patients back to Sightview's preferred payment portals, ensuring a unified financial workflow.

Real-Time Data Synchronization: Harmonizing critical patient information, including eligibility status, to ensure practice staff have the most accurate data prior to and at the point of care.

Leadership Perspectives

"Eyecare technology should be powerful and simple, offering practices the best options all in one place," said Tycene Fritcher, CEO of Sightview. "By partnering with Promptly we can add an unmatched layer of sophisticated patient engagement tools to our core EHR and PM offerings, creating the most advanced practice platform from all angles. This collaboration gives practices the flexibility to drive stronger patient experiences without compromising their existing workflows."

"At Promptly, our mission has always been to simplify the complexities of patient engagement. By integrating our patient experience suite and CRM with Sightview's comprehensive clinical and operational suite, we are offering ophthalmology practices an unprecedented level of connectivity. This partnership ensures that every facet of a practice—whether it's the surgical center, the optical shop, or the back office—is powered by a synchronized flow of data, driving both operational efficiency and practice growth"

— Dr. Anish Kapur, CEO and Co-Founder of Promptly

Our relationship with the Promptly team dates back to 2018 with iMedicWare, so this partnership truly feels like a full-circle moment. We're over the moon to see Promptly enter into a strategic partnership with Sightview and believe this collaboration will bring tremendous value to practices and ultimately improve the patient experience.

— Mary Becka, Practice Administrator at Fairview Eye Center, Inc.

Availability

The integrated solution is available immediately for referral through Sightview starting March 14, 2026. For more information, visit www.sightview.com or www.promptlycheckin.com.

About SightView

Modern eyecare providers trust Sightview's unmatched breadth of solutions and expertise to improve outcomes at every level of their business. As the only technology partner solely focused on eyecare, Sightview offers configurable, purpose-built platforms that address the unique needs of today's optometrists, ophthalmologists, and opticians. By connecting every aspect from patient care to revenue streams, Sightview empowers organizations to thrive by maximizing resources and workflows to uncover opportunities to deliver high quality care and improve efficiency. To learn more, visit Sightview.com.

About Promptly

Promptly is an all-in-one Patient Experience Suite designed to supercharge medical practices by automating repetitive tasks and patient touchpoints. Built to integrate seamlessly with specialty EHR/PM systems, Promptly removes friction from the healthcare journey, helping practices reduce no-shows and accelerate growth through modern engagement tools. To learn more, visit promptlycheckin.com

Media Contacts:

Sightview Media Relations Email: [email protected]

Promptly Media Relations Email: [email protected]

Media Contact

Anish Kapur, MD, Promptly, 1 (855) 691-1932, [email protected], https://www.promptlycheckin.com/

SOURCE Promptly