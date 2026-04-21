Sigma Comics Introduces Cop Killer Comic Book Vigilante: PIG BATH

Vigilante Dedicated to Bringing Corrupt Cops to Justice

NEW YORK, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sigma Comics announced today the introduction of its new, vigilante comic book character, PIG BATH. The new character is the main antagonist in Sigma Comics' upcoming trade paperback, entitled CALICO: Unwanted Men. The new book launches for pre-orders on Kickstarter.com. The new character shares some similarities with Sigma Comics' flagship character, CALICO, however, there are notable differences.

"Whereas CALICO's war is against people who abuse animals, PIG BATH is focused on getting bad cops off the street. Permanently," said character creator, H.H. German, who also created CALICO, and is the founder of Sigma Comics. "They're both very dark characters, antiheroes, but PIG BATH is definitely operating in darker territory. Hector Gil, CALICO, is a character who, deep down, wants to be one of the good guys. He knows his tactics are extreme, but he tries to uphold a moral code. PIG BATH goes far beyond any semblance of morality, which is why I positioned him as an antagonistic force in CALICO: Unwanted Men," said German.

The latter will be Sigma Comics' third trade paperback, following CALICO: Street Math and CALICO: Morality Play, will contain 176 pages, and is expected to launch May 1st on Kickstarter. Sigma Comics is unique among comic book publishers in that every penny is dedicated to fighting animal cruelty. The publisher works strictly with charities that are vetted to ensure that their efforts go, overwhelmingly, to stated causes. As a result, Here Comes CALICO is a revolutionary title, and has quickly become the best-selling independent comic book series on the North American comic book convention circuit. "We're not sales people yet, we're selling hundreds of pounds of Here Comes CALICO at conventions all across the continent, and we have an awesome team," said German. While writing duties fall to H.H. German, Renato Pinto and Mithun Roy handle the interior art, Garnabiel is on covert art, and legendary writer, Mike Baron, is on editorial duties. The title's grassroots success has not gone unnoticed, and this time around, has picked up solid endorsements from some of the biggest names in the industry.

"This is a great book, by great people, for a great cause," said David Finch, legendary artist whose past works include Marvel Comics' The New Avengers and DC Comics' Rebirth, and who currently draws Skinbreaker, his project with Skybound Entertainment's Robert Kirkman, of The Walking Dead fame.

"Really Great Cause! Fight Animal Abuse," said Ryan Ottley, renowned artist for the best-selling series Invincible and Battle Beast, both from Robert Kirkman's Skybound Entertainment.

"Be a REAL HERO! Help save animals and you're a superhero," said Jeph Loeb, legendary writer known for DC's Batman: The Long Halloween and Hush, with Jim Lee.

Those looking to get a head start on everyone else can pre-order CALICO: Unwanted Men on Kickstarter on May 1st. Sigma Comics has created a campaign notification page for those readers. Sign up to be notified here.

About Sigma Comics

Sigma Comics, LLC is a comic book publisher dedicated to fighting animal abuse. The company's goal is to reach a growing audience of readers across the globe, in order to promote animal rights advocacy and provide a powerful mechanism for animal rights charities to promote their efforts. For more information, visit https://www.sigmacomics.com.

About Kickstarter

Kickstarter's mission is to help bring creative projects to life. The company believes that art and creative expression are essential to a healthy and vibrant society, and the space to create requires protection. In 2015 Kickstarter became a Public Benefit Corporation — a for-profit company that prioritizes positive outcomes for society as much as our shareholders. They updated their corporate charter to lay out specific goals and commitments to put their values into their operations, promote arts and culture, fight inequality, and help creative projects happen. For more information, visit https://www.kickstarter.com.

About Marvel

Marvel Entertainment, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Walt Disney Company, is one of the world's most prominent character-based entertainment companies, built on a proven library of more than 8,000 characters featured in a variety of media over eighty-five years. Marvel utilizes its character franchises in entertainment, licensing and publishing. For more information, visit marvel.com.

About DC

DC, part of Warner Bros. Discovery, creates iconic characters and enduring stories and is one of the world's largest publishers of comics and graphic novels. DC's creative work entertains audiences of every generation around the world with DC's stories and characters integrated across Warner Bros. Discovery's film, television, animation, consumer products, home entertainment, games, and themed experiences divisions, and on the DC UNIVERSE INFINITE digital comics subscription service. Learn more at dc.com.

Skybound Entertainment is a multiplatform content company that works closely with creators and their intellectual properties, extending their stories to further platforms including comics, television, film, tabletop and video games, books, digital content, events, and beyond. The company is the home of notable properties including The Walking Dead, Invincible, and Super Dinosaur. Skybound holds strategic partnerships across the entertainment industry, and has the in-house capabilities to serve as publisher, producer, and global distributor for tabletop and video games. On screen, Skybound holds a first-look television deal with Amazon Studios and a first-look movie deal with Universal. Additional partnerships include comic book publishing with Image Comics, book publishing with Simon & Schuster, and a first-look narrative audio deal with Audible. Learn more at https://www.skybound.com/

Media Contact

Heck Martinez, Sigma Comics, 1 917-397-0574, [email protected], https://sigmacomics.com

SOURCE Sigma Comics