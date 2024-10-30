SIGMA HD-LR: The Ultimate Long-Range Pipeline Inspection Crawler

With an insane 5,577-foot inspection range, the SIGMA HD-LR stands out in the market amongst other ultra-long-distance pipeline inspection units. Post this

Advanced Control Unit

The SIGMA HD-LR is designed to offer full control and clarity for each inspection. Its dual-screen control unit features a 17.3" touch-screen monitor with daylight readability, paired with a 10" high-brightness display for efficient dual-joystick navigation. Integrated TELESCAN reporting software on the control unit provides real-time data collection, pipe plotting, and damage assessment, ensuring that every inspection is documented with precision. The unit's built-in 256GB memory allows for extensive data storage, making it easy to manage large volumes of footage and reports from extended inspection runs. The control unit also includes a footage counter and telemetry computer, allowing inspectors to accurately monitor distances and navigate pipelines with confidence.

High-Resolution Camera Head

At the core of the SIGMA HD-LR's imaging capability is a Full HD 1080p pan-tilt-zoom camera head, equipped with both 10x optical and 12x digital zoom. This camera can capture clear, detailed footage across a broad range, with manual or auto-focus options that cover distances from 10mm to infinity. The camera head includes built-in laser measurement and optical image stabilization, ensuring precise imaging in any environment, while the 2000-lumen LEDs provide exceptional illumination in dark or murky conditions. Featuring a scratch-resistant sapphire crystal lens and IP68 waterproofing, the camera is rugged and ready for the toughest jobs, with endless panning and tilting to capture all angles without any repositioning.

Motorized Reel System

The SIGMA HD-LR's motorized reel system is essential for maintaining control and extending its extreme range. Its reinforced, abrasion-resistant cable is capable of withstanding up to 2,000N of tensile strength, ensuring durability over extended runs up to 5,577 feet. The reel system is designed to synchronize with the crawler's movement, providing smooth cable retraction and unwinding even at variable speeds. With adjustable pitch control, operators can fine-tune the reel's winding speed for optimal handling in different inspection scenarios. Constructed with a rolling ring drive, the reel extends the cable's life, reducing wear and ensuring reliable performance over extended projects.

Comprehensive Feature Set for Every Inspection Need

Packed with multiple sensors—including a gyroscope, inclinometer, pitch and roll sensors, and pressure monitors—the SIGMA HD-LR ensures precise navigation and data accuracy, even in pipes with complex turns or inclines. The crawler is also modular, supporting additional LED lighting and larger wheelsets to adapt to various pipe diameters and inspection needs. Its 4x4 steerable wheels, powered by dual 100-watt motors, allow smooth, controlled movement even in rugged or uneven pipes.

This versatility is further enhanced by its interchangeable LiFePO4 battery for continuous operation without downtime, while the onboard Full HD rear-view camera offers complete visibility of the crawler's surroundings. Together, these advanced features enable the SIGMA HD-LR to provide exceptional, high-definition inspection data across various environments.

The SIGMA HD-LR Pipe Crawler is an exceptional pipe crawler, being a very long-range inspection crawler unit while combining the ultra-long range with a feature-rich, adaptable design that is great in multiple demanding applications. For pipeline inspections requiring detailed visuals, quality, and flexibility , the SIGMA HD-LR offers the solution. To learn more about the SIGMA HD-LR and how it can meet your inspection needs you can visit https://www.fiberscope.net/pipe-robot-crawler-sigma/ or contact us today at 1-877-613-2210 | [email protected] to request a quote or schedule a demo.

Media Contact

Christophor Khunbiryants, Medit, 1-877-613-2210, [email protected], https://www.fiberscope.net/

Twitter

SOURCE SIGMA HD-LR