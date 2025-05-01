SigmaMD Announces Employer Billing, Enabling Direct Care Expansion to Employers, Group Plans, and TPAs

SigmaMD, the AI-powered, all-in-one platform for Direct Care clinics, announced the launch of its Employer Billing solution. Initially released in January 2025, this feature enables clinics to manage employer-sponsored memberships, coverage policies, eligibility syncing, invoicing, and reporting — all within SigmaMD. Clinics can now contract directly with employers, group health plans, and TPAs, while continuing to serve self-pay patients. Key capabilities include flexible membership management, real-time patient-employer balance tracking, automated invoicing, and utilization reporting to highlight patient engagement, outcomes, and cost savings. SigmaMD's Employer Billing strengthens its commitment to helping Direct Care clinics deliver greater value through a unified, AI-driven care management platform.
RENO, Nev., May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SigmaMD, the all-in-one, AI-powered care management platform for Direct Care clinics, today announced the availability of its Employer Billing solution, empowering clinics to seamlessly manage employer-sponsored memberships, coverage policies, eligibility syncing, and reporting — all within SigmaMD.
Initially released in January 2025, SigmaMD's Employer Billing enables clinics to directly contract with employers, group health plans, and third-party administrators (TPAs), offering flexible group memberships, consolidated invoicing, and enhanced reporting, while continuing to serve retail patients through self-pay memberships.
"Employer Billing makes it easy for clinics to deliver group plans, automate invoicing, and show clinical and financial value — all from a single platform," said Sid Bhatt, Founder and CEO of SigmaMD.
Key Employer Billing Capabilities:
- Employer, Group Plan, and TPA Membership Management – Enroll employees or members under sponsored memberships with flexible plan structures.
- Custom Coverage Policies – Define which services are employer-covered versus patient-paid.
- Eligibility Sync – Sync membership eligibility with employer or group HR systems to ensure accurate enrollment and updates.
- Automated Employer Invoicing – Consolidate employer or group charges into clear, automated invoices.
- Patient-Employer Balance Tracking – Distinguish between employer-paid and patient-paid balances in real time.
- Utilization Reporting – Deliver actionable reports to employers and groups showcasing patient engagement, outcomes, and cost savings by reducing ER visits and hospitalizations.
SigmaMD's Employer Billing functionality is available to all clients, expanding the platform's capabilities for modern Direct Care practices.
About SigmaMD
SigmaMD is an AI-powered, all-in-one care management platform purpose-built for Direct Care clinics. By combining a modern EMR, billing and payments, integrated communication tools, and employer billing capabilities, SigmaMD streamlines clinic operations and delivers greater value to both clinicians and patients — across individual memberships, employer groups, and TPAs. To learn more, visit sigmamd.com.
