SigmaMD Announces Employer Billing, Enabling Direct Care Expansion to Employers, Group Plans, and TPAs

SigmaMD, the AI-powered, all-in-one platform for Direct Care clinics, announced the launch of its Employer Billing solution. Initially released in January 2025, this feature enables clinics to manage employer-sponsored memberships, coverage policies, eligibility syncing, invoicing, and reporting — all within SigmaMD. Clinics can now contract directly with employers, group health plans, and TPAs, while continuing to serve self-pay patients. Key capabilities include flexible membership management, real-time patient-employer balance tracking, automated invoicing, and utilization reporting to highlight patient engagement, outcomes, and cost savings. SigmaMD's Employer Billing strengthens its commitment to helping Direct Care clinics deliver greater value through a unified, AI-driven care management platform.

RENO, Nev., May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SigmaMD, the all-in-one, AI-powered care management platform for Direct Care clinics, today announced the availability of its Employer Billing solution, empowering clinics to seamlessly manage employer-sponsored memberships, coverage policies, eligibility syncing, and reporting — all within SigmaMD.