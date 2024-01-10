Sigmetrix Announces Partnership with E-SOFT in Paris, France

"We are excited about the expanded partnership with EnginSoft and the launch of E-SOFT France. We enjoyed working with other EnginSoft partners in Europe and are excited to see how this new partnership will grow, states Ed Walsh Vice President of Global Sales & Marketing of Sigmetrix. Post this

E-SOFT France, supported by EnginSoft, will provide products and services focusing on technology transfer. Offerings include consulting, software solutions, training, and research. Stefano Odorizzi, founder, and CEO of EnginSoft, highlights, "The opening of the French subsidiary allows us direct access to the second most important market in Europe for our specific offerings, enabling us to better serve existing and future customers."

Patrick Martinez, CEO of E-SOFT, expresses enthusiasm about leading the French subsidiary, emphasizing EnginSoft's unique ability to add genuine value to the companies it serves. Martinez states, "I enthusiastically welcomed the opportunity to lead the French subsidiary of EnginSoft. Having come from this industry, I knew EnginSoft as an international group uniquely able to add genuine value to the companies it serves. I have always worked with this spirit and intend to continue to do so in E-SOFT France. Sigmetrix solutions will provide an excellent solution for Geometric Dimensioning and tolerancing analysis for customers who must reduce the cycle development of their solutions. I sincerely believe that the richness and efficiency of EnginSoft's strongly cohesive network that allows us to access and deploy all the different expertise required, makes EnginSoft a partner of excellence for companies undergoing the process of digital transformation".

"We are excited about the expanded partnership with EnginSoft and the launch of E-SOFT France. We enjoyed working with other EnginSoft partners in Europe and are excited to see how this new partnership will grow, states Ed Walsh Vice President of Global Sales & Marketing of Sigmetrix.

Clients in Europe can now expect even greater support and training opportunities, leveraging the joint capabilities of Sigmetrix and EnginSoft through E-SOFT France.

About Sigmetrix:

Sigmetrix has been helping companies produce better products for over 20 years through a combination of software solutions, training, and consulting services that focus on managing the impact of mechanical variation. For more information, visit their website at https://www.sigmetrix.com.

About EnginSoft:

EnginSoft is a leading technology transfer company in Simulation Based Engineering Science (SBES). Since its foundation in 1984, through its expansion in the sector in the mid-Seventies, to today with a global presence, EnginSoft has always been at the forefront of technological innovation. The company is present in Italy, France, Germany, the UK, Türkiye and the USA and partners closely with synergetic companies in Greece, Spain, Israel, Portugal, Brazil, Japan, Korea, and the USA. For more information, visit their website at http://www.enginsoft.com/#.

