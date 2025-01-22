Sigmetrix CETOL v12 Tolerance Analysis Software Now Available!

''This release, along with improvements in our entire product portfolio, continues our unrelenting efforts to help companies build better products through mechanical variation management via a robust combination of software, training, and consulting services." Post this

A New Version of the Software Directly Integrated with Siemens NX- CETOL 6σ users will now have the option of using CETOL 6σ as an add-in application within the NX environment, supporting the additional capabilities of saving the CETOL 6σ data embedded within the NX files as well as automatically pushing changes to linked tolerance values back to the PMI in NX. The standalone version of CETOL 6σ for NX is still available as well to facilitate migration to the new solution, as data from the standalone version may be opened in the new, integrated version.

Select Auxiliary Features for Other Conditions – Auxiliary Features, functionality first added in 3, may now be referenced to modify the location of measurement endpoints, to modify the location of a joint, or to modify the location of a feature origin.

Reset Joint DOFs – CETOL 6σ has applied an algorithm to automatically set degree-of-freedom controls for joints being imported or manually added based on the order in which they are added. - Adjusting the setting when the order wasn't correct, though, is now much faster with this new context menu option.

Add Geometric Tolerance Context Menu Option – This provides the user the convenience of adding a geometric tolerance directly from the context menu for the feature in addition to the standard tool in the ribbon.

Upload to VariSight – Uploading data to VariSight, a new, enterprise-level product for the managing CETOL 6σ data files schedule to be released later this year, is now supported directly within the application.

As with prior releases, CETOL 6σ v12.0 is available in English, Japanese, and Simplified Chinese.

Sigmetrix Director of Customer Success and Product Strategy, Stephen Werst, commented, "CETOL 6σ v12. is a significant step forward for Sigmetrix as we strive to achieve feature parity across all supported CAD platforms, continue to make the software easier to use, and prepare for the upcoming release of our newest product, Varisight. This release, along with improvements in our entire product portfolio, continues our unrelenting efforts to help companies build better products through mechanical variation management via a robust combination of software, training, and consulting services."

If you'd like to see a short demo of the newest version of CETOL 6σ in action, make sure to be on the lookout for our overview video.

Sigmetrix's comprehensive, integrated portfolio includes other products and services including:

CETOL 6σ, a 3D tolerance analysis solution that works directly with NX, SOLIDWORKS, PTC Creo and CATIA V5-6 models.

EZtol, a 1D tolerance analysis software that works directly with NX, SOLIDWORKS, and CATIA V5-6 models. The same technology is used in PTC Creo's EZ Tolerance Analysis (EZTA) tool and Autodesk Inventor's Tolerance Analysis tool.

GD&T Advisor, an interactive tool that provides expert guidance on the correct application of GD&T within the PTC Creo and Autodesk Inventor environments.

Training provided through more than a dozen instructor-led and computer-based courses covering basic to advanced GD&T/GPS, MBE, tolerance analysis, and instructional courses for software developed by Sigmetrix.

Consulting and implementation services team with years of experience in tolerance analysis and GD&T definition offers a variety of consulting services to augment your team, speed your project along and run analyses for your assemblies.

About Sigmetrix

Sigmetrix has been helping companies produce better solutions for 25 years through a combination of software solutions, training, and consulting services that focus on managing the impact of mechanical variation. For more information, visit their website at https://www.sigmetrix.com.

