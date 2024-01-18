Sigmetrix To Be Sponsors at the PTC/User Group Global Summit 2024

Attendees will be able to explore how Sigmetrix can help them maximize the return on their MBD/MBE investment as well as capture, transfer and retain critical product and process knowledge.

MCKINNEY, Texas, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sigmetrix, global experts in mechanical variation management announced that they will be attending the PTC/User Global Summit 2024 being held from January 22-25 at the DoubleTree Hilton Orlando in Orlando, Florida at Booth #1020.

PTC/USER is the independent voice for users of software produced by PTC. As the sole entity recognized by PTC as the official worldwide representative of its customers, it is uniquely positioned to support customers through a dedicated user network; educate customers through an online file library, online discussion forums in partnership with PTC Community and contributions to PTC events; and advocate on the behalf of customers through an annual meeting with PTC and Technical Communities and Working Groups.

Major initiatives that are helping companies with this automation and quality/cost management are Model-Based Definition (MBD), Industry 4.0, and Digital Thread. Many companies are starting down the path toward a Model-Based Enterprise, a business practice centered around the use of the model as the master data source, but that path can be challenging. The Digital Thread and MBD rely on a connected architecture so that data can flow. Industry 4.0 is a practice designed to make those moves quickly, helping to build key digital components to support a Model-Based Enterprise. There are many facets to becoming truly Model-Based, but as the name implies, the key is the models themselves and their connections to various parameters. It is important that all requirements be tied directly to this comprehensive set of models to ensure traceability and usability. One set of requirements critical to the quality of any product is its dimensional requirements used to control mechanical variation. Sigmetrix, with its knowledge of managing mechanical variation, can help maximize the return on your MBD / MBE investment in the following ways – ensure the integrity of your MBD to maximize usability. Guide the creation of optimal dimensioning schemes, including GD&T.

Promote consistent knowledge between contributors and consumers.

Assess and improve the maturity of your organization's Mechanical Variation Management.

To be most effective throughout the life of the product, the dimension scheme and tolerance definitions must be defined by analysis, and the analysis data should be stored with the design data source. Doing this guarantees that those who support manufacturing and inspection have access to all information that may be helpful in troubleshooting issues that may arise. Furthermore, future design teams will benefit from being able to modify the work previously done instead of starting from scratch. Sigmetrix's solutions enable you to address these challenges and ensure success by addressing challenges related to loss of "tribal knowledge" and workforce attrition. Our software can also guide your less than experienced users to make informed decisions and provide a consistent approach and common language that makes communication throughout the product lifecycle clear.

"We are excited to once again be at an in-person event with the PTC/USER community," said Raphael Nascimento, Product Manager for Creo EZ Tolerance Analysis at Sigmetrix. "We're looking forward to talking with people about how Sigmetrix software, training, and consulting can help them achieve their Model-Based goals and deliver more innovative products through better understanding of mechanical variation."

Attendees are encouraged to catch presentations by Stephen Werst and Raphael Nascimento on topics related to tolerance analysis software and managing mechanical variation as part of the Digital Thread. On Wednesday January 24, 2024, at 3:30PM EST, Stephen Werst, Director of Customer Success & Product Strategy, will present "Tolerance Analysis Software is Transforming MBD Workflows." On January 25, 2024, at 11:05AM EST, Raphael Nascimento will present, "Managing Mechanical Variation as part of the Digital Thread."

In addition to demonstrating CETOL 6σ at their booth Sigmetrix will be showing off their entire portfolio of comprehensive, easy-to-use solutions including:

CETOL 6σ, a 3D tolerance analysis solution that works with designs from PTC Creo, SOLIDWORKS, CATIA V5-6, and NX CAD systems.

GD&T Advisor, an interactive tool that provides expert guidance on the correct application of GD&T / GPS consistent with either the ASME or ISO standards.

EZtol, a standalone 1-D tolerance stackup analysis tool that works with designs from most popular CAD systems as well as CAD-neutral file formats.

Training provided through more than a dozen instructor-led and computer-based courses covering basic to advanced GD&T/GPS, MBE, and MBD.

Consulting and implementation services team with years of experience in tolerance analysis and GD&T definition offers a variety of consulting services to augment your team, speed your project along and run analyses for your assemblies.

To learn more about the PTC/User Global Summit Click Here.

About Sigmetrix

Sigmetrix has been helping companies produce better products for over 20 years through a combination of software solutions, training, and consulting services that focus on managing the impact of mechanical variation. For more information, visit their website at https://www.sigmetrix.com.

Media Contact

Danielle DePaolo, Sigmetrix, 9725427517, [email protected], sigmetrix.com

SOURCE Sigmetrix