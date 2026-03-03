Sign Customiser Tops $75M as Sign Shops Ditch Spreadsheet Quotes for Online Ordering with AI Quote Automation

Sign shops were spending half their week on quotes that went nowhere. Now their customers design, price, and pay for their own signs — and every order arrives production-ready. Post this

Sign Customiser replaces this process with an embeddable product customiser widget that lets customers design, price, and purchase signs directly on a shop's website — typically in under two minutes.

"Sign shops were spending half their week on quotes that went nowhere," said Matthew Attanasio, founder of Sign Customiser. "Now their customers design, price, and pay for their own signs — and every order arrives production-ready. There's nothing to figure out, they just make it."

Growth Accelerating

The platform's growth has accelerated sharply. November 2025 saw $2.6 million USD in merchant orders processed — a 48 percent increase over October. Black Friday weekend alone accounted for $1.5 million in orders. To date, more than 200,000 orders have been processed through the platform, with an average order value of $347 USD.

Merchants are operating across 22 currencies. These are commercial-grade transactions — custom business signage, architectural lettering, LED neon, and production signage — not novelty products.

How It Works

Sign Customiser embeds into any e-commerce website as a product customizer widget. It integrates natively with Shopify, WooCommerce, Wix, Squarespace, and Etsy, and connects to custom-built sites via API. Customers upload a logo or image, select materials, sizes, colours, and finishes, then see a live visual preview with real-time pricing. Completed orders include production-ready vector files and full specifications.

The platform handles complex pricing calculations automatically — factoring in material costs, sizing tiers, colour options, and shipping — and supports AI-powered design tools that convert uploaded photographs into sign-ready specifications.

Industry Context

The global signage market is projected to reach $56 billion USD in 2026, according to Future Market Insights, growing at 6.3 percent annually. Despite that scale, most sign shops still rely on manual quoting methods that predate e-commerce. Sign Customiser targets this gap by turning a multi-day quoting process into an instant, automated transaction.

About Sign Customiser

Sign Customiser is B2B sign shop software that helps signage businesses sell custom signs online. The product customization software integrates with Shopify, WooCommerce, Wix, Squarespace, Etsy, and any e-commerce platform via API — enabling sign shops to automate quoting and let customers design and purchase custom signs directly on their website. Founded in Adelaide, Australia, the platform serves merchants in 22 countries.

Website: https://signcustomiser.com

