Signal Genesys was created to solve a critical issue in the multi-billion-dollar digital PR industry, often referred to by its founder, Lane Houk, as "the dirty little secret of the digital PR industry." Traditional press release distribution platforms frequently post press releases to their own domains or newsrooms first, which from an SEO perspective, undermines the authority and authorship of the entity that is the subject of and is paying for that press release.

"Signal Genesys was designed to correct this fundamental flaw," explains Houk. "Our technology ensures that the entity being promoted retains full authorship and authority, which is crucial for maximizing the SEO value and overall impact of their press releases."

**Innovative Features Driving Success**

Signal Genesys sets itself apart with a suite of advanced features tailored to the needs of agencies performing SEO or using digital PR. The platform was engineered with a proprietary understanding of search algorithms and deploys highly advanced signal generation strategies throughout its digital PR publication and distribution processes. This includes cutting-edge media room technology designed to ensure maximum visibility and authority for each press release.

A key innovation of Signal Genesys is its integration with Google Business Profile (GBP). The platform amplifies GBP signal generation strategies with real news and media pickups through its proprietary publication process, significantly enhancing the visibility and credibility of the entities involved.

"By incorporating Google Business Profile integration into our technology, we've provided agencies with a powerful tool that not only boosts online visibility but also drives meaningful engagement through strategic signal generation," said Houk.

**A Collaborative Effort Leading to Acquisition**

While Lane Houk is largely recognized as the founder and leader of Signal Genesys, the success of the platform is also a result of collaboration with a highly skilled technology partner, who played an instrumental role in bringing the collective vision of Signal Genesys to life. Although this partner prefers to remain anonymous, their contributions have been crucial in making Signal Genesys the industry leader it is today.

The platform's success attracted the attention of Search Atlas, a prominent player in the digital marketing space. After recognizing the strategic value of Signal Genesys, Search Atlas initiated discussions that led to the acquisition, marking a new chapter for both companies.

"This acquisition is a significant validation of the innovative work we've done with Signal Genesys," said Houk. "It's also an exciting opportunity to further enhance the vision of the current technology and development roadmap with the support of Search Atlas."

**Continuing the Journey in Digital Marketing**

In addition to his achievements with Signal Genesys, Houk is also the founder and active CEO of two digital marketing brands, Brand Equation and Quantum Agency. Brand Equation serves multi-location home service companies, while Quantum Agency is a white-label fulfillment partner for agencies and franchises. Houk is also the founder of The Marketing Center of Excellence, a hub for advanced marketing strategies and thought leadership in the industry.

Beyond his professional endeavors, Houk is a husband of 27 years and a proud father of two sons, aged 21 and 23. His commitment to family and business alike drives his passion for innovation and excellence in the digital marketing field.

**About Lane Houk**

Lane Houk is an experienced entrepreneur and digital marketing expert with a proven track record of building successful technology solutions. As the founder of Signal Genesys, Houk has demonstrated his ability to identify and solve industry pain points with innovative, effective solutions. With the recent acquisition of Signal Genesys by Search Atlas, Houk is poised to further solidify his reputation as a leader in the digital marketing industry.

