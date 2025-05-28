Signal Technologies Appoints Ryan Story as SVP of Operations Amid Rapid Growth in Canada to US Vehicle Export Market

We're solving an overlooked but massive opportunity for Canadian dealers, and doing it in a way that's simple, scalable, and data-driven. Post this

Signal's end-to-end platform helps franchise and independent dealers turn used cars into high-margin exports, from trade-ins to aged units to service lane vehicles. The platform combines real-time appraisal tools, strategically located import facilities, flexible financing, insurance, and a proprietary US remarketing waterfall. Vehicles exported through Signal typically generate $2,000 to $5,000 more in profit per unit compared to being sold locally.

At Signal, Ryan will oversee operations and remarketing, critical to ensuring Canadian dealers continue to unlock the full value of the US wholesale market.

"We're solving an overlooked but massive opportunity for Canadian dealers, and doing it in a way that's simple, scalable, and data-driven," said Tane Jillings, President of Signal Technologies. "Ryan's experience leading complex GTM initiatives and building for scale is exactly what we need at this stage of accelerated growth."

"I've spent my career building systems that unlock value for dealers," said Ryan Story. "What Signal is doing is more than smart – it's long overdue. The opportunity here is enormous, the technology is one-of-a-kind, and the team is moving fast. I'm thrilled to be joining at such a pivotal and exciting stage of growth."

About Signal Technologies

Signal is the only fully integrated platform purpose-built for Canadian dealers looking to access the US vehicle wholesale market. From appraisal and import logistics to financing, insurance, and remarketing, Signal provides a seamless export experience, turning trade-ins, aged units, and service lane vehicles into high-margin sales. Learn more at www.signal.vin.

Media Contact

[email protected]

