Signal Technologies Launches Export 2.0: The Most Powerful End-to-End Platform for Canada to US Vehicle Exports

"Canadian dealers often lack the resources or in-house expertise to make export a consistent, profitable part of their business," said Tane Jillings, president of Signal Technologies. "Export 2.0 changes that. It's essentially an 'export department in a box,' giving dealers a simple way to manage the entire export process with confidence."

Export 2.0 offers a self-service experience without sacrificing support. Dealers can access everything they need, from real-time dashboards to intelligent alerts to automated compliance tools, while knowing Signal's team is there whenever guidance is needed.

Key features include:

A unified workflow. All export activities happen in one place, from VIN decoding and load building to remarketing and settlement tracking.

An intelligent command center. A dashboard that surfaces opportunities and issues before they impact business.

AI-powered tools. Machine learning models that automate recall checks, market valuations, and export calculations.

Transparent control. Full visibility into every transaction, document, and payment status.

The original Signal platform has helped Canadian dealers sell thousands of vehicles to US buyers, but as the export landscape has grown, dealers need faster, simpler ways to stay ahead. Export 2.0 is redesigned to remove friction, reduce risk, and build confidence through transparency.

"Dealers shouldn't be stuck piecing exports together with spreadsheets or guesswork," Jillings added. "Export 2.0 puts everything in one place - compliance, pricing, FX, logistics, and remarketing - so dealers can focus on profitability, not process."

Export 2.0 is available now to all Signal customers. For more information, visit www.signal.vin.

About Signal Technologies

Signal is the only fully integrated platform purpose-built for Canadian dealers looking to access the US vehicle wholesale market. From appraisal and import logistics to financing, insurance, and remarketing, Signal provides a seamless export experience, turning trade-ins, aged units, and service lane vehicles into high-margin sales. Learn more at www.signal.vin.

Media Contact

Jennifer Lange, Signal Technologies, 1 9494603408, [email protected], www.signal.vin

SOURCE Signal Technologies