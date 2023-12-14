Signal Technologies Unveils Signal Marketability, With Enhanced Data and Insights for the Canada-to-US Vehicle Export and Import Market

With Signal Marketability, we're giving our clients the precise data they need to make the most informed vehicle pricing and purchasing decisions to enhance profitability. Post this

Signal Marketability reshapes how exporters strategize purchasing decisions by generating real-time US marketability data on a per-vehicle basis. This data is categorized by Year, Make, and Model (YMM) and based on specific demand across multiple US regions. Signal Marketability is backed by weekly wholesale transaction data from the US National Auto Auction Association (NAAA), which analyzes approximately 6 million transactions each year.

Signal Marketability also assesses Retail Days of Supply by comparing inventory against sales rates per YMM, which aids Canadian exporters in determining US vehicle supply and demand trends. This analysis becomes particularly crucial as an increase in supply can potentially make it more difficult for Canadian exporters to effectively penetrate and compete in the US automotive market.

Key Insights from the Q4 2023 Market Trends Report include:

A six-week, 6.7% drop in the Weekly Wholesale Value Index, signaling shifts in US auto industry trends.

The impact of the US economic climate on Canadian vehicle exports, including inflation dynamics and currency valuation.

Emerging buyer selectivity in the used vehicle market, highlighting the need for strategic pricing and purchasing.

"Understanding real-time market conditions is crucial for Canadian exporter success in the US," says Tane Jillings, co-founder and president of Signal Technologies. "With Signal Marketability, we're giving our clients the precise data they need to make the most informed vehicle pricing and purchasing decisions to enhance profitability. The Signal Technologies platform is engineered to ensure our clients are proactive, not just reactive, in a competitive market."

Signal Technologies' innovative tools, including Signal Market Guide (SMG), the Export Calculator, and now Signal Marketability, leverage machine learning and real-time data to aid exporters in making informed pricing and purchasing decisions. These tools are central to Signal's comprehensive B2B software platform, which streamlines the Canada-to-US vehicle export/import process for all stakeholders.

For Canadian vehicle exporters, this includes pioneering financing, tailored insurance, adept FX risk management, and swift payment solutions. Signal Import revolutionizes compliance and operations for Registered Importers (RIs) through cutting-edge automation. US Dealers gain a competitive edge with access to pre-auction inventory, optimizing their acquisition strategies, and boosting their bottom line.

Signal Technologies plans to publish its "Automotive Import/Export Market Trends Report" quarterly, accompanied by webinars to dissect and discuss these insights. With its full suite of tools and the addition of Signal Marketability, Signal ensures its partners have regular access to the freshest data and analysis for informed strategic decisions throughout the year.

