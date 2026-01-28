Signal Tree Financial Partners, LLC Welcomes HHL Group, Inc., Launching Integrated Tax and Accounting Services

Signal Tree Financial Partners has acquired HHL Group, expanding its platform with tax and accounting services designed to give clients a more coordinated, end-to-end financial experience.

AKRON, Ohio, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Signal Tree Financial Partners, LLC, an SEC-registered investment advisor based in Northeast Ohio, is pleased to announce the acquisition of HHL Group, Inc., a respected tax and accounting firm based in Medina, Ohio. HHL Group was founded by Laurie Price, CPA, in 2003. Finalized on December 31, 2025, the relationship represents a shared commitment to providing clients with a more coordinated way to manage their finances.

HHL's team of six will operate as Signal Tree Tax Services, LLC, continuing to offer tax preparation, accounting, bookkeeping, and planning services to businesses and individuals. The team will be led by Laurie Price, who will serve as Managing Director. Under Laurie's leadership, the team will remain in its established Medina location, providing continuity for existing HHL clients while expanding capacity to serve Signal Tree's growing client base.

"Partnering with Signal Tree allows us to build on more than 20 years of successfully serving clients by expanding both our capabilities and growing our team," said Price. "Signal Tree's experienced team and complementary expertise will deepen and strengthen our resources while preserving the personal service our clients have come to trust."

This move supports the growing demand from clients and the broader market for investment management, financial planning, tax, and accounting services delivered in a more seamless and coordinated way. "Adding HHL Group is a natural evolution for Signal Tree as we look to provide our clients with more clarity and control over their entire financial lives," noted Jeff Rovnak, CEO of Signal Tree Financial Partners. "HHL was the right choice for us because of their long-standing reputation as a trusted advisor and their client-centered approach, which aligns perfectly with our values."

The addition of Signal Tree Tax Services, LLC represents an important milestone in the firm's growth and its ability to meet the expanding needs of clients. "Having dedicated tax capabilities is a major differentiator for our firm, one we believe will add meaningful value to the lives of our clients," Rovnak added.

