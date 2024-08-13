Signature Bank Chicago Named to the 2024 Inc. 5000 List of the Fastest Growing Companies in America

This recognition is a testament to our unwavering commitment to building strong customer relationships through high-touch customer service and superior, custom banking solutions. Post this

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

"One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list," says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. "To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year's honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce."

In addition to landing on the Inc. 5000 list for the fourth year, Signature Bank was recently named the 15th largest bank in Chicago by Crain's Chicago Business and is also an American Banker Best Banks to Work For award recipient and a Best and Brightest Company to Work For. For additional information about Signature Bank and its custom commercial banking solutions, please visit https://www.signaturebank.bank.

Signature Bank Chicago is an award-winning, relationship-based commercial bank wholly owned by Signature Bancorporation, Inc., a privately funded, locally owned bank holding company founded in 2006. Headquartered in Rosemont, IL, Signature Bank provides accessible, strategic, and highly individualized commercial banking services to closely held companies, as well as full-service retail banking capabilities. Technology-driven and well-capitalized, Signature Bank is currently the fastest growing, independently-owned business bank in Chicagoland and is one of American Banker's Best Banks to Work For. Visit Signature Bank online at http://www.signaturebank.bank.

The Inc. 5000 list, produced by Inc. magazine, ranks America's fastest growing private companies. The list celebrates independent small businesses, the economy's most dynamic segment. Companies are ranked according to percentage revenue growth over a three-year period. The Inc. 5000 list has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success, highlighting companies that have demonstrated exceptional growth, innovation, and durability.

