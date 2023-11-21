Signature Bank Chicago Secures 'Best Bank to Work For' Distinction for 6th Straight Year

"We are dedicated to delivering a superior relationship-based banking experience, which begins with a great employee experience." Post this

"Consistently ranking among the top banks to work for is a testament to the culture we set out to build when we launched Signature Bank Chicago," said Signature Bank Executive Vice President and co-founder Kevin Bastuga. "We are dedicated to delivering a superior relationship-based banking experience, which begins with a great employee experience."

Marietta Mullane, Senior Vice President, added, "Investing in our people and creating an environment that empowers employees to reach their full potential is also fueling our growth. Our team and values have propelled Signature Bank to become Chicagoland's fastest-growing independently owned business bank and contributed to consistent returns and earnings."

"The banks recognized on this list are trying hard to create workplaces that employees want to join," said Chana R. Schoenberger, Editor-in-Chief of American Banker. "Especially during this moment when companies are experiencing a shift in how, where, and how much employees work, banks are paying attention to how they can best retain their people."

The Best Banks to Work For selection process involved a two-step evaluation, with workplace policies, practices, and demographics accounting for 25% and employee surveys for 75% of the total score. To qualify, banks needed at least 50 U.S. employees and a minimum of one year in business. Best Companies Group managed the registration, survey process, and data analysis for the final ranking.

For more information on the Best Banks to Work For program, visit http://www.BestBankstoWorkfor.com.

About Signature Bank Chicago

Signature Bank Chicago is an award-winning, relationship-based commercial bank wholly owned by Signature Bancorporation, Inc., a privately funded, locally owned bank holding company founded in 2006. Headquartered in Rosemont, IL, Signature Bank provides accessible, strategic, and highly individualized commercial banking services to closely held companies, as well as full-service retail banking capabilities. Technology-driven and well-capitalized, Signature Bank is currently the fastest-growing, independently-owned business bank in Chicagoland. Visit Signature Bank online at http://www.signaturebank.bank.

About American Banker

American Banker empowers banking professionals with unique analysis and insight into the ideas transforming their business and industry. Across its journalism, events, research and benchmarking, it helps drive the way forward through the complexity of business innovation, retail and commercial disruption, technology, regulation and reform. With a banking community 850M strong, American Banker's content connects leaders online, in person and in print every day.

About Best Companies Group

Since 2004, Best Companies Group has specialized in identifying and recognizing great employers to work for. We are an independent research firm that ranks companies based on our established research methodology. Our surveys provide actionable, hard-to-obtain data that companies use to improve employee recruitment and retention.

