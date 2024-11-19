Signature Bank Customers Awarded FHLBank Chicago's Community First® Accelerate Grants for Small Business

"As a regional commercial bank, our priority is to support the growth and development of businesses in the communities we serve, and applying for grants on behalf of our customers is one way we can make a measurable impact." Post this

Eagle Hair Care, Inc. in Skokie, which provides salon services for men, women and children, was impacted severely by the COVID lockdown. The business will use its grant to improve salon amenities, including replacing two wash basin sinks and chairs, creating a more comfortable, professional-looking experience for clients. BMS Marketing, Inc. (DBA Sir Speedy Printing) in Park Ridge provides print, signage, marketing consultation, and design services for small businesses and nonprofits such as food banks, adoption services, women's housing and the developmentally disabled. Their Accelerate Grant will be used to purchase an additional wide format printer, enabling them to expand product offerings, and improve efficiencies.

"Signature Bank has been a trusted partner with us since 2009 and they really understand our business needs," said John Staunton, Owner of BMS Marketing, Inc. (DBA Sir Speedy Printing) in Park Ridge. "As a small business, we have to watch our bottom line very closely, and the Accelerate Grant provides the means for us to make updates so we can remain a competitive and successful community resource."

"Because we are a service-oriented business, we were impacted greatly by the COVID pandemic," said Besa Hazizaj, co-owner of Eagle Hair Care. "We have returned to business as usual, but we really needed to upgrade the features of our salon and the Accelerate Grant is making that possible."

Through FHLBank Chicago's member institutions, like Signature Bank, Accelerate Grants assist the growth and development of small businesses in Illinois and Wisconsin. All grant recipients are small businesses that make a difference in their community, and funds are intended for the purchase or improvement of property; the purchase of machinery, tools or equipment; the purchase of inventory, materials, or supplies; workforce development or training; and new or upgraded technology.

"Small businesses play an integral role in local communities in driving economic growth, from creating jobs to fostering community development," said Katie Naftzger, Senior Vice President, Community Investment Officer, FHLBank Chicago. "As a leader in the housing and community development space, FHLBank Chicago recognizes that affordable housing isn't just about the homes themselves—it's about ensuring entire communities have what they need to thrive, including economic opportunities for the residents and small businesses who call them home."

