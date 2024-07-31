Signature Bank Earns Spot No. 15 on Crain's List of Largest Banks in Chicago

"It is an honor to once again have our growth, stability, and focus on delivering personalized business banking recognized by Crain's on the list of Largest Banks in Chicago." Post this

Signature Bank continues to distinguish itself through its customer-centric approach, offering a concierge business banking experience combined with a comprehensive suite of banking solutions including commercial banking, lending solutions, government-sponsored programs, and wealth management. The bank also continues to expand into new markets and has been increasing its footprint in Wisconsin while also exploring new vertical markets and dedicating focused banking solutions in aviation, law firms, manufacturing, fund banking, and more.

For additional information about Signature Bank and how it can help your Chicago- or Milwaukee-area business grow, contact Pete Olsen at 773-467-5630.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank is an award-winning, relationship-based commercial bank wholly owned by Signature Bancorporation, Inc., a privately funded, locally owned bank holding company founded in 2006. Headquartered in Rosemont, IL, Signature Bank provides accessible, strategic, and highly individualized commercial banking services to closely held companies, as well as full-service retail banking capabilities. Technology-driven and well-capitalized, Signature Bank is currently the fastest-growing, independently-owned business bank in Chicagoland. Visit Signature Bank online at http://www.signaturebank.bank.

