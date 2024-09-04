Signature Bank Named One of Chicago's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For

"Creating a positive company culture is a key priority for us, and when you achieve that you also foster committed, motivated leaders, strong customer relationships, and solid business results." Post this

"We are thrilled that Signature Bank has been named for the seventh time as one of Chicago's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For," stated Kevin Bastuga, Executive Vice President of Signature Bank. "Creating a positive company culture is a key priority for us, and when you achieve that you also foster committed, motivated leaders, strong customer relationships, and solid business results."

Signature Bank Chicago has been the recipient of other prestigious banking and business honors over the past year. The bank landed on the 2024 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies in America for the fourth year, was named the 15th largest bank in Chicago by Crain's Chicago Business, and for the seventh consecutive year, Signature Bank earned a notable distinction of being named by American Banker as one of the Best Banks to Work for in the U.S.

Signature Bank will be honored alongside other winners at the Best and Brightest Chicago Celebration on Thursday, Sept. 12 at the Chicago Oakbrook Marriott.

Signature Bank Chicago is an award-winning, relationship-based commercial bank wholly owned by Signature Bancorporation, Inc., a privately funded, locally owned bank holding company founded in 2006. Headquartered in Rosemont, IL, Signature Bank provides accessible, strategic, and highly individualized commercial banking services to closely held companies, as well as full-service retail banking capabilities. Technology-driven and well-capitalized, Signature Bank is currently the fastest growing, independently-owned business bank in Chicagoland and is one of American Banker's Best Banks to Work For. Visit Signature Bank online at http://www.signaturebank.bank.

