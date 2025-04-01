Signature Resolution Expands into Central California with the Addition of Three New Neutrals

"Our expansion into Central California marks a significant milestone for Signature Resolution, and we are honored to welcome Common Ground Resolutions to our firm, along with Judge Lampe, Judge Schuett and Thomas Feher." Post this

With more than 40 years of legal experience, including 15 years on the Kern County Superior Court, Judge Lampe has presided over complex civil matters such as business, employment, real estate and water rights disputes. Prior to his judicial career, he spent nearly three decades as a civil trial attorney, representing clients in the agriculture, banking and professional services industries. As a co-founder of Common Ground Resolutions, he has been instrumental in providing high-quality mediation services throughout Central California. Judge Lampe's reputation as a trusted neutral makes him a key addition to Signature Resolution's growing presence in the region.

Judge Schuett also brings decades of legal experience to Signature Resolution's neutral panel, having served 13 years on the Kern County Superior Court, including as Supervising Judge of the family law division. His expertise spans civil litigation, business valuations, property disputes and child custody matters. Before his time on the bench, he spent 25 years in the Office of the Kern County Counsel, ultimately serving as Assistant County Counsel. Most recently, he has successfully mediated a wide range of civil and family law cases at Common Ground Resolutions. His deep understanding of the Central Valley's legal landscape makes him an invaluable resource for attorneys seeking effective dispute resolution.

Thomas Feher is a seasoned trial attorney and mediator who has handled cases involving employment law, class actions, personal injury, probate and trust disputes, business litigation and real estate matters, over 35 years of litigation experience. A former partner at LeBeau Thelen LLP, he has built a reputation for his creative approach to dispute resolution and his commitment to helping parties find meaningful settlements. Feher's ability to tailor mediation strategies to each case will serve as a tremendous asset to Signature Resolution's clients in Central California.

The addition of Judge Lampe, Judge Schuett and Feher and to Signature Resolution's panel reinforces the firm's commitment to expanding its services in key regions and providing the highest level of dispute resolution expertise. Their combined experience and deep ties to Central California's legal community will enhance the firm's ability to serve clients with efficiency, fairness and professionalism.

To learn more about Signature Resolution's expansion to Central California and the firm's newest neutrals, including Hon. David R. Lampe (Ret.), Hon. Stephen D. Schuett (Ret.) and Thomas P. Feher, please visit signatureresolution.com.

Founded in 2017 in the heart of Los Angeles, Signature Resolution comprises a panel of distinguished neutrals hailing from diverse backgrounds, including respected judges and trial attorneys specializing in virtually every civil practice area. The founding partners inaugurated the organization with a vision of providing the highest level of service and convenience for attorneys and their clients. Signature Resolution's panelists offer unrivaled expertise and commitment to resolve even the most challenging legal matters. In addition to the Los Angeles location, Signature Resolution also has offices in Bakersfield, Century City, Oakland, Santa Clara and San Diego, with a new San Francisco office opening in April 2025. For more information about the firm's mediation, arbitration and other dispute resolution services, visit signatureresolution.com.

