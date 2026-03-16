Signature Resolution Expands Nationally with Commonwealth Mediation and Conciliation, Inc.

"CMCI's reputation and panel are a perfect fit for Signature Resolution. This is the first step in our broader vision of bringing our neutral-centric approach to dispute resolution services on a national scale." Post this

"I wanted the ability to assist parties on a larger scale, and to work with an organization that I knew was first class to do so," said Paul Finn, Founder and CEO of CMCI and incoming Signature Resolution neutral. "Signature Resolution has the same standard for exceptional service and results that we do, and the resources we need to serve our neutrals and their clients on such a high level."

CMCI's existing Massachusetts operations and client relationships will transition to the Signature Resolution platform in the coming months. CMCI's entire panel of neutrals, consisting of John G. Bagley, William F. Burke, Hon. James E. Byrne (Ret.), Hon. Suzanne V. DelVecchio (Ret.), Paul A. Finn, Donald R. Grady, Jr., John Haverty, Mark R. Karsner, and Hon. Christopher J. Muse, will join Signature Resolution's growing national roster, bringing expanded capacity in the Northeast market and strengthening the firm's ability to serve attorneys and clients managing complex, multi-jurisdictional disputes.

"CMCI's reputation and panel are a perfect fit for Signature Resolution," said Dario Higuchi, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Signature Resolution. "This is the first step in our broader vision of bringing our neutral-centric approach to dispute resolution services on a national scale."

Signature Resolution provides litigation attorneys and their clients with access to highly respected neutrals, streamlined case management, and concierge service designed to remove friction from the resolution process. The firm is recognized for combining judicial and practitioner expertise with a professionally designed environment that prioritizes efficiency and results, removing the delays and uncertainty that too often accompany traditional litigation.

The growing national demand for a modern, neutral-forward alternative to litigation is reflected by Signature Resolution's expansion to the East Coast. They will continue to seek opportunities to bring their distinct model to new cities and regions through top-tier partnerships in the years to come.

About Signature Resolution

Founded in 2017 in the heart of Los Angeles, Signature Resolution comprises a panel of distinguished neutrals hailing from diverse backgrounds, including respected judges and trial attorneys specializing in virtually every civil practice area. The founding partners inaugurated the organization with a vision of providing the highest level of service and convenience for attorneys and their clients. Signature Resolution's panelists offer unrivaled expertise and commitment to resolve even the most challenging legal matters. In addition to the Los Angeles location, Signature Resolution also has offices across the state of California. For more information about the firm's mediation, arbitration, and other dispute resolution services, visit www.signatureresolution.com.

Media Contact

Media Team, Signature Resolution, 1 (213) 622-1002, [email protected], https://signatureresolution.com/

SOURCE Signature Resolution