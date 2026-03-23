Signature Resolution Expands Orange County Panel with Hon. Erick L. Larsh (Ret.)

"Having spent two decades on the bench, I understand how cases are evaluated from the judicial perspective and what ultimately influences outcomes. In mediation, my role is to help parties see their dispute clearly, assess risk realistically, and make informed decisions." Post this

Before joining Signature Resolution, Judge Larsh spent two decades on the Orange County Superior Court, appointed by Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger in 2005. He presided over complex civil litigation, business disputes, insurance bad faith matters, personal injury cases, and professional liability claims. In an unconventional move for a senior judge, he chose to serve seven years in the Family Law department, presiding over some of the court's most complex and sensitive proceedings. That experience deepened his ability to balance legal precision with the human dynamics that shape dispute settlement, and reinforced his steady, disciplined approach to moving cases from conflict to resolution.

"Few transitions from the bench to private dispute resolution feel as natural as Judge Larsh's," said Dario Higuchi, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Signature Resolution. "We are proud to have him representing the Signature Resolution standard of excellence."

Judge Larsh founded the North Orange County Drug Court Program, and served as an Adjunct Professor at Biola University for fifteen years, teaching criminology and juvenile delinquency. He has been recognized as Judge of the Year by both the Orange County Trial Lawyers and the Southern California Chapter of the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers, and received the J.E.T. Rutter Award for Outstanding Judicial Contribution to Family Law from the Orange County Bar Association. He remains committed to public service through his work with community organizations in Orange County.

Judge Larsh earned his Juris Doctor from Western State University College of Law and his Bachelor of Arts in Psychology and Criminal Justice from California State University, Fullerton.

To learn more about Hon. Erick L. Larsh (Ret.), please visit: LINK

About Signature Resolution

Founded in 2017 in the heart of Los Angeles, Signature Resolution comprises a panel of distinguished neutrals hailing from diverse backgrounds, including respected judges and trial attorneys specializing in virtually every civil practice area. The founding partners inaugurated the organization with a vision of providing the highest level of service and convenience for attorneys and their clients. Signature Resolution's panelists offer unrivaled expertise and commitment to resolve even the most challenging legal matters. In addition to the Los Angeles location, Signature Resolution also has offices in Bakersfield, Century City, Oakland, Santa Clara, San Diego, San Francisco, and Orange County. For more information about the firm's mediation, arbitration, and other dispute resolution services, visit signatureresolution.com.

Media Contact

Katelyn Cummings, Signature Resolution, 1 6506447867, [email protected], www.signatureresolution.com

SOURCE Signature Resolution