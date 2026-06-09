Signature Resolution Expands to New York, Led by Thomas Wiegand and Tyler Meade

As it builds a national footprint, the firm expands into the country's largest legal market, anchored by two accomplished professionals now devoting their practice full time to private dispute resolution.

NEW YORK, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Signature Resolution, a premier private dispute resolution firm known for its elite panel of neutrals and concierge level service, today announced its expansion into New York. The move reflects the firm's broader vision of bringing its neutral-centric approach to dispute resolution on a national scale, establishing its footprint in the country's largest legal market.

The expansion effort is led by accomplished neutrals Thomas Wiegand and Tyler Meade, whose combined experience spans complex commercial litigation, securities, antitrust, class actions, cryptocurrency and emerging technology disputes, probate and trust matters, product liability, and mass tort litigation. As Signature Resolution continues building its national footprint, the firm is actively establishing its presence in New York by recruiting leading neutrals and developing relationships within one of the country's most sophisticated legal markets.

Tom Wiegand brings more than three decades of experience in complex commercial litigation broadly, including class actions, securities, and antitrust litigation, and probate, trust, and estate disputes. A partner at MoloLamken LLP, his background also includes work at Winston & Strawn LLP and foundational training at the Harvard Negotiation Project. In recent years, he has mediated more than fifty commercial disputes, earning a reputation for thoughtful negotiation strategy and practical problem solving.

Tyler Meade is a former white-collar prosecutor, commercial litigator, and Chief Legal Officer of Gemini, the New York-based crypto exchange, custodian, and prediction market. His time in the C-suite of a public company, combined with his background representing plaintiffs and defendants in high value cases, gives Tyler a unique breadth of experience. He mediates business, commercial and financial sector disputes, class actions and other complex litigation, as well as cases involving emerging technologies with calm gravitas and a penchant for being creative, pragmatic, and dogged in pursuit of resolution.

"New York is one of the most important legal markets in the country, and our expansion there reflects Signature Resolution's long term commitment to building a truly national platform," said Dario Higuchi, Chief Executive Officer of Signature Resolution. "Tom and Tyler each bring exceptional credibility, sophisticated judgment, and extensive experience handling complex disputes at the highest levels. Their ability to guide parties through difficult negotiations with clarity and trust makes them ideal leaders for our continued growth in New York."

Signature Resolution provides litigation attorneys and their clients with access to highly respected neutrals, streamlined case management, and concierge service designed to remove friction from the resolution process. As the firm grows its New York presence, it will bring the same professionally managed, discretion-forward experience that has defined Signature Resolution in California, including its signature approach to neutral selection and scheduling.

Signature Resolution will continue to expand its national presence, seeking top-tier neutrals and partnerships in markets where attorneys and their clients deserve a higher standard of private dispute resolution.

About Signature Resolution

Founded in 2017 in the heart of Los Angeles, Signature Resolution comprises a panel of distinguished neutrals hailing from diverse backgrounds, including respected judges and trial attorneys specializing in virtually every civil practice area. The founding partners inaugurated the organization with a vision of providing the highest level of service and convenience for attorneys and their clients. Signature Resolution's panelists offer unrivaled expertise and commitment to resolve even the most challenging legal matters. In addition to the Los Angeles location, Signature Resolution also has offices across the state of California. For more information about the firm's mediation, arbitration and other dispute resolution services, visit signatureresolution.com.

Media Contact

Katelyn Cummings, Signature Resolution, 1 6506447867, [email protected], Signature Resolution

SOURCE Signature Resolution