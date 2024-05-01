Signature Resolution Introduces Harold G. Becks to Panel of Neutrals

"Joining Signature Resolution allows me to apply my courtroom expertise to facilitate amicable resolutions. I believe in the power of mediation to preserve relationships and mitigate the toll of litigation. I'm committed to guiding parties through this process with dedication and integrity." Post this

"We are thrilled to welcome Harold Becks to Signature Resolution. With his extensive background in civil law and mediation and his experience handling over 100 civil jury cases in the Superior and Federal Courts of California, Becks brings a wealth of knowledge to our panel of neutrals," said Dario Higuchi, Signature Resolution founding partner and managing member. "Becks understands the challenges faced by parties who struggle to achieve resolution. We are confident that Harold's expertise and dedication to equitable resolutions will greatly benefit our clients and strengthen our commitment to excellence."

Becks honed his skills in critical thinking and broad-based analysis, laying the foundation for his future endeavors in the legal arena at Stanford University, earning a Bachelor of Arts in political science Continuing his academic pursuits, Becks earned his juris doctorate from the University of Pennsylvania Law School, further solidifying his legal education.

Specializing in civil law, Becks began his legal career in the Los Angeles County Counsel's office and quickly rose to prominence. His ambition and expertise led him to establish his own law firm, a testament to his proficiency and dedication to the field. This endeavor laid the groundwork for what would become Harold Becks & Associates, which has demonstrated a commitment to legal excellence for the last three decades. In the 1980s, he also served as personal counsel for then-Los Angeles Mayor Tom Bradley.

Specializing in personal injury law, medical malpractice, and police misconduct, Becks has extensive trial experience representing notable entities such as the County of Los Angeles, Pacific Bell Telephone, and Fortune 500 companies like General Motors, Amtrak, and DuPont. Additionally, he has represented various insurers, including the Automobile Club of Southern California.

With over 100 civil jury cases tried in the Superior and Federal Courts of California, Becks has established himself as a formidable presence in the legal community. Among his notable cases are several catastrophic injury and wrongful death cases, as well as his representation of police departments in excessive force allegations. These cases, marked by their dramatic nature and high stakes, demonstrate Becks' unwavering commitment to justice and his ability to navigate complex legal issues with empathy and integrity.

In his new role as a mediator, Becks is poised to bring his wealth of experience and expertise to facilitate amicable resolutions in contentious disputes. With a firm belief in the pivotal moment where parties must confront their realities and weigh the costs of extended legal proceedings, Becks is dedicated to guiding them toward timely and satisfactory resolutions.

To learn more about Harold G. Becks, please visit signatureresolution.com.

About Signature Resolution

Founded in 2017 in the heart of Los Angeles, Signature Resolution comprises a panel of distinguished neutrals hailing from diverse backgrounds, including respected judges and trial attorneys specializing in virtually every civil practice area. The founding partners inaugurated the organization with a vision of providing the highest level of service and convenience for attorneys and their clients. Signature Resolution's panelists offer unrivaled expertise and commitment to resolve even the most challenging legal matters. In addition to the Los Angeles location, Signature Resolution also has offices in Century City, San Diego, and Oakland. For more information about the firm's mediation, arbitration and other dispute resolution services, visit https://signatureresolution.com.

Media Contact

Media Team, Signature Resolution, 1 9499951459, [email protected], https://signatureresolution.com/

SOURCE Signature Resolution