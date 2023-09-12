Signature Resolution Welcomes Abe Melamed to Panel of Neutrals

"After cultivating a diverse skill set and knowledge of multiple specialties within litigation, I have dedicated my career to helping parties reach creative resolutions in the mediation process. I look forward to forging a path as an innovator in the mediation field at Signature Resolution." Tweet this

"Abe combines his deep legal knowledge with a keen understanding of both sides of a dispute to develop creative and effective solutions for each mediation he handles," said Dario Higuchi, Signature Resolution founding partner and managing member. "His track record of success, coupled with his commitment to effective dispute resolution and going above and beyond for his clients, make him a valuable addition to our team."

After graduating from law school, Melamed began his career at Gulko Schwed LLP, offering advice and counsel and litigating cases spanning all aspects of business and corporate law. In 2015, Melamed co-founded law firm incubator L and M Innovations, LLC, where he navigated business, technology, fashion, and consumer innovations while developing patent and trademark applications, evaluating innovative products, and performing relevant legal work as necessary.

Melamed was also a managing partner at Derek Smith Law Group, advocating for employees involved in employment discrimination, sexual harassment, and wage-related disputes. Additionally, he championed consumers' rights in consumer fraud class actions within state and federal courts across California, New York, and Arizona. From pre-litigation and negotiation phases to subsequent trial and appellate processes, Melamed managed a substantial caseload while providing direct representation and supervisory guidance for clients in various mediations.

In 2021, Melamed founded Melamed Law, LLC, where he acted as outside counsel to several large businesses, including a pharmaceutical manufacturer, a multi-state marijuana conglomerate, an insurance company, a hospital, a medical cost-reporting company, and several nationwide nursing home chains. That same year, he established Melamed Mediation as a result of his passion and fascination with fusing law, psychology and emotional intelligence, launching himself into a full-time mediation career that entails handling disputes all over the country.

Melamed has served as an adjunct college professor at Touro University and Sandra Day O'Connor College of Law at Arizona State University. He is also a published scholar with the UCLA Women's Law Journal, New York Law Journal and Arizona ADR Forum, and regularly produces mediation resources, including podcasts, blogs, YouTube video series, and e-books. Earning a reputation as the "creative mediator" among his peers, Melamed has developed a strong understanding of the parties' needs and prides himself on his approach to mediation.

