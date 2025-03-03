Signature Resolution Welcomes Allison Eckstrom to Panel of Neutrals

"This next chapter in my career presents a wonderful opportunity to help parties navigate their complicated disputes with strategic insight. I've always prioritized understanding all sides of an issue, and I look forward to using my experience to assist my future clients." Post this

Eckstrom's distinguished career includes over 250 class and representative actions in both state and federal courts, handling complex employment matters across a variety of industries, including retail, healthcare, technology and financial services. She has represented clients in high-stakes wage and hour disputes, and her strategic insight into complex employment issues has earned her a stellar reputation in the legal community.

Before joining Signature Resolution, Eckstrom was a partner at Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner, where she co-led the Employment Class and Collective Actions Team. Earlier in her career, she also served as a law clerk at the Hawaii Supreme Court, an experience that helped shape her deep understanding of the law.

"Allison's unparalleled expertise in employment law, combined with her previous mediation experience,

will make her a great asset to our clients. We look forward to providing our clients with another

professional with such deep expertise in employment law and such a great reputation." said Dario

Higuchi, Signature Resolution founding partner and managing member.

At Signature Resolution, Eckstrom will specialize in mediating employment-related disputes, including wage and hour issues, class actions, and other complex legal matters. Her approach to mediation combines empathy with a keen attention to detail, ensuring that all parties are heard and that legal nuances are carefully addressed to reach effective, lasting resolutions.

To learn more about Allison Eckstrom, please visit signatureresolution.com.

About Signature Resolution

Founded in 2017 in the heart of Los Angeles, Signature Resolution comprises a panel of distinguished neutrals hailing from diverse backgrounds, including respected judges and trial attorneys specializing in virtually every civil practice area. The founding partners inaugurated the organization with a vision of providing the highest level of service and convenience for attorneys and their clients. Signature Resolution's panelists offer unrivaled expertise and commitment to resolve even the most challenging legal matters. In addition to the Los Angeles location, Signature Resolution also has offices in Century City, San Diego, and Oakland. For more information about the firm's mediation, arbitration and other dispute resolution services, visit https://signatureresolution.com.

