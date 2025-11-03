Signature Resolution Welcomes Andrew E. Westley to Panel of Neutrals

"Mediation has always been a passion alongside my litigation work. I've always valued the opportunity to dig deeper into even the most challenging cases, work closely with people during their difficult moments, then help them find resolution." Post this

During his time as a lawyer, Westley represented clients in a wide range of civil disputes, from commercial contract and employment matters to landlord-tenant and real estate cases. In 1994, he founded his own law practice dedicated to housing justice and tenant advocacy, giving him unique insight into the challenges facing renters and property owners across Northern California.

Since 2003, he has served as a Pro Tem Settlement Judge with the San Francisco Superior Court, mediating hundreds of cases and developing a neutral approach grounded in attentive listening, empathy, and practical problem-solving. His work in this role has given him a deep understanding of how to help parties move past impasse and reach collaborative resolutions.

Outside of his litigation and mediation practice, Westley has been a consistent contributor to the legal community through his writing and speaking commitments. He co-authored California Landlord-Tenant Litigation and has served as a contributing author and editor for the Federal Litigation Guide. A frequent lecturer and panelist on dispute resolution and housing law, Westley has worked with organizations like the Bar Association of San Francisco and the AIDS Legal Referral Panel, where he has been an active volunteer and mentor for more than three decades.

"Mr. Westley brings an exceptional legal background and unique expertise in landlord-tenant disputes to Signature Resolution. More importantly, he brings a genuine commitment to helping people resolve conflicts in constructive and meaningful ways," said Dario Higuchi, Signature Resolution founding partner and managing member. "His experience as a litigator, combined with his passion for justice and creative problem-solving skills, makes him a tremendous addition to our panel."

Westley earned his J.D. from Fordham University School of Law and his B.A. from New York University. He is licensed to practice in both California and New York.

To learn more about Andrew E. Westley, please visit https://signatureresolution.com/neutral-CPT/andrew-westley/.

