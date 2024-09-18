Signature Resolution Welcomes Anne M. Lawlor Goyette to Panel of Neutrals

"Signature Resolution is a driving force in the mediation industry. After years of running my own firm, I was ready to focus on my neutral work. Signature offers the whole package - a talented team, unparalleled operations and a commitment to excellence that aligns with my business philosophy." Post this

Goyette's dispute resolution approach is distinguished by early engagement. She collaborates with all counsel from the outset to establish clear goals, streamline data collection and simplify problem solving. Before mediation sessions, Goyette conducts individual strategic conferences, clarifying objectives, tackling potential obstacles and identifying key resources to advance productive negotiations. Even if mediation does not yield an agreement, Goyette remains dedicated to pursuing and advancing additional resolution opportunities. Since 1998, Goyette has employed this proactive approach to successfully manage and resolve thousands of disputes as a full time mediator, special master, referee and arbitrator.

"We are thrilled to welcome Anne Lawlor Goyette to Signature Resolution as a distinguished mediator, special master, referee, and arbitrator, with over 25 years of dedicated experience as a full-time ADR professional," said Dario Higuchi, founding partner and managing member of Signature Resolution. "As we continue to expand our presence in Northern California, Anne's extensive experience speaks volumes about the caliber of expertise she brings, which will be an invaluable asset in advancing our panel and serving our clients with exceptional skill and insight."

Goyette's legal career began at Bronson, Bronson & McKinnon with a focus primarily on construction, engineering, real estate and related matters. A decade later, she joined the leading special master in California construction defect litigation in Palo Alto and became a fulltime neutral. Goyette founded Griffiths • Goyette and led the firm for twenty years. Her passion for alternative dispute resolution stems from her desire to empower parties to resolve their own disputes, minimizing risks and optimizing outcomes through negotiated agreements or streamlined litigation. Recognized as a Super Lawyer® in Alternative Dispute Resolution and holding a Martindale Hubbell Top Rated Lawyer-AV Preeminent™ rating, Goyette is a highly respected figure in the ADR community. She also is a California Charter Member of the National Academy of Distinguished Neutrals, underscoring her commitment to excellence in dispute resolution.

To learn more about Anne M. Lawlor Goyette and her mediation practice, please visit: signatureresolution.com.

About Signature Resolution

Founded in 2017 in the heart of Los Angeles, Signature Resolution comprises a panel of distinguished neutrals hailing from diverse backgrounds, including respected judges and trial attorneys specializing in virtually every civil practice area. The founding partners inaugurated the organization with a vision of providing the highest level of service and convenience for attorneys and their clients. Signature Resolution's panelists offer unrivaled expertise and commitment to resolve even the most challenging legal matters. In addition to the Los Angeles location, Signature Resolution also has offices in Century City, San Diego, Oakland, and Silicon Valley. For more information about the firm's mediation, arbitration and other dispute resolution services, visit https://signatureresolution.com.

Media Contact

Media Team, Signature Resolution, 1 9499951459, [email protected], https://signatureresolution.com

SOURCE Signature Resolution