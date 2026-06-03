Signature Resolution Welcomes Anthony D. Storm to Its Panel of Neutrals

Career family law litigator and privacy specialist brings a deeply personal approach to complex disputes and a track record of durable outcomes.

LOS ANGELES, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Signature Resolution is proud to announce that Anthony D. Storm has joined its panel of neutrals, where he will serve as a mediator in family law matters, including high-asset dissolution, custody disputes, spousal and child support, and complex property division. A veteran Family Law Specialist, current president of the Beverly Hills Bar Association, and the attorney high-profile clients have trusted to keep their most sensitive matters out of the public record, Tony brings to private dispute resolution a mastery of the law governing these disputes, a near-perfect settlement record across both his litigation and neutral practice, and a clear-eyed understanding of what it actually costs families to remain in conflict.

For Tony, family law disputes are not abstractions; every custody arrangement, every property settlement, every support order follows real people long after the judgment is entered. He comes to every session having done the work of understanding each party's specific situation, speaks candidly about what litigation delivers and what it does not, and holds to the conviction that the human stakes of these matters demand a mediator who takes them as seriously as the parties do. Tony is direct, attentive, and committed to resolution that holds.

Before founding Storm Palyan LLP, Tony litigated complex family law and appellate matters at Walzer Melcher and Harris Ginsberg, including work that reached the California Supreme Court. He began his legal career at the United States Attorney's Office, earning recognition from both the U.S. Attorney and the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office. As president of the Beverly Hills Bar Association, prior chair and vice chair of its Family Law Section, and legislative liaison for the Family Law Executive Committee of the California Lawyers Association, Tony has been a sustained contributor to the legal community since his earliest days in practice. He is a published author in the Journal of the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers and lectures frequently for bar associations on topics spanning complex property division, business valuation, pre- and post-marital agreements, hidden assets, tax consequences of divorce, privacy, international child abduction under the Hague Convention, and the use of electronically stored information in family law proceedings.

"Tony Storm brings to Signature Resolution a career built inside the most demanding family law matters and a genuine investment in the people navigating them," said Dario Higuchi, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Signature Resolution. "We are proud to welcome him to our panel."

Tony earned his Juris Doctor from the University of the Pacific, McGeorge School of Law, where he received the Witkin Award for Academic Excellence, and his Bachelor of Arts from the University of California, Santa Barbara.

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Media Contact

Katelyn Cummings, Signature Resolution, 1 6506447867, [email protected], Signature Resolution

SOURCE Signature Resolution