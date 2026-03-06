Signature Resolution Welcomes Daniel V. Kohls to Panel of Neutrals

"Joining Signature Resolution allows me to apply my trial and appellate experience toward helping people find clarity amidst complex disputes. I am eager to provide a space where parties feel heard and empowered to reach their settlements." Post this

Kohls' practice at Signature Resolution focuses on business and commercial litigation, professional liability, legal malpractice, and insurance claims litigation. Known for his steady presence, candor and his empathy, Kohls is particularly skilled at translating dense legal positions into realistic pathways for all parties aiming to find resolution. His style as a neutral is characterized by thorough preparation and his commitment to helping individuals, especially those who may have felt overlooked during litigation, feel genuinely seen and understood in mediation.

Before joining Signature Resolution, Kohls built a distinguished career spanning over three decades. He served as the Managing Partner at Hansen, Kohls, Sommer & Jacob, LLP, where he led the Sacramento office for over 20 years while maintaining an active practice focused on business litigation, professional liability, and insurance bad faith matters. Kohls began his legal career in San Francisco at LaFollette, Johnson, DeHaas, Fesler & Ames, representing public entities and businesses in all phases of litigation.

"Mr. Kohls has a tremendous reputation as a litigator and trial lawyer and that experience will be invaluable to our clients when bringing disputes to a resolution," said Dario Higuchi, Chief Executive Officer of Signature Resolution. "Clients trust him because his guidance is grounded in real courtroom experience and a steady, thoughtful approach."

A member of the American Board of Trial Advocates, Kohls has handled numerous jury trials and argued several significant cases resulting in published appellate decisions, including Portico v. Harrison and Panakosta v. Hammer Lane. This depth of experience allows him to help parties accurately reexamine leverage, exposure, and the inherent risks of allowing a case to reach a verdict.

In addition to his professional work, Kohls is known for his adventurous spirit, enjoying bungee jumping and motorcycling, a temperament that translates into a mediation style that embraces challenges with discipline and confidence.

Kohls earned his Juris Doctor from the McGeorge School of Law and his Bachelor of Arts from the University of California, Berkeley.

