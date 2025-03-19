Signature Resolution Welcomes David Samuels to Panel of Neutrals

"I am especially excited to bring my hospitality experience to Signature Resolution, a firm with many mediation professionals that I have long respected and know very well." Post this

Samuels' professional journey includes his most recent role as partner at Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP, where he also served as a vice-chair of the Hospitality Practice. Prior to that role, he was a partner at Michelman & Robinson, LLP for nearly 17 years.

Samuels' passion for the hospitality industry extends beyond the courtroom. As the immediate past president and former board member of the Academy of Hospitality Industry Attorneys (AHIA), he has been instrumental in providing continuing education to legal professionals within the field.

Throughout his career, Samuels has successfully mediated and resolved high-exposure cases in industries including hospitality, construction, ride-sharing, trucking, and commercial property. His extensive case portfolio includes general and premises liability matters, as well as catastrophic personal injury cases, many of which were resolved through mediation.

"We are thrilled to welcome David Samuels to Signature Resolution," said Dario Higuchi, Signature Resolution founding partner and managing member. "David's deep understanding of the hospitality and hotel industry makes him a unique addition to our team. Having known David for many years, we are confident that he'll deliver the highest level of service to our clients with his thorough, empathetic mediation style."

At Signature Resolution, Samuels will focus on mediating disputes in hospitality, business and commercial litigation, personal injury, premises liability, and other complex business matters. His mediation approach relies on a combination of empathy, openness and expertise that has made him a trusted advocate for his clients.

