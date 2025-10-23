Signature Resolution Welcomes David Sarnoff to Panel of Neutrals

"At Signature Resolution, I look forward to collaborating with colleagues I deeply respect and bringing the same thorough, empathetic, and practical approach to every case." Post this

Sarnoff began his career representing both plaintiffs and defendants at several law firms before co-founding Sarnoff + Sarnoff, APLC in 2010 with his wife. There, he specialized in employment discrimination, workplace harassment, and retaliation cases, in addition to personal injury and business disputes. His experience as an entrepreneur and litigator gives him a unique perspective on both the legal and human dynamics that shape complex conflicts.

Since transitioning to full-time mediation in 2018, Sarnoff has mediated hundreds of cases across California, bringing a distinctive, analytical perspective informed by his studies in physics, economics, and computer science. Known for his personable, informal approach, he emphasizes thorough preparation, careful analysis of case dynamics, and attention to both the financial and emotional aspects of disputes.

"David brings a rare combination of analytical rigor and genuine empathy to mediation," said Dario Higuchi, Signature Resolution founding partner and managing member. "His experience as a litigator, entrepreneur, and full-time mediator makes him a tremendous addition to our panel, and he will help parties navigate even the most challenging matters with clarity and confidence. We are thrilled to welcome him to Signature Resolution."

Sarnoff earned his J.D. from Loyola Law School and his B.A. from Emory University. He is licensed to practice in California. Outside of his professional work, he speaks near-fluent Spanish, enjoys tennis, skiing, snowboarding, cycling, ice hockey, and soccer, and participates in local community theater with his family.

To learn more about David Sarnoff, please visit signatureresolution.com.

About Signature Resolution

Founded in 2017 in the heart of Los Angeles, Signature Resolution comprises a panel of distinguished neutrals hailing from diverse backgrounds, including respected judges and trial attorneys specializing in virtually every civil practice area. The founding partners inaugurated the organization with a vision of providing the highest level of service and convenience for attorneys and their clients. Signature Resolution's panelists offer unrivaled expertise and commitment to resolve even the most challenging legal matters. In addition to the Los Angeles location, Signature Resolution also has offices in Bakersfield, Century City, Oakland, Santa Clara, San Diego, and San Francisco. For more information about the firm's mediation, arbitration and other dispute resolution services, visit signatureresolution.com.

Media Contact

Media Team, Signature Resolution, 1 (213) 622-1002, [email protected], https://signatureresolution.com

SOURCE Signature Resolution