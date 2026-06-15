Signature Resolution Welcomes David Shraga to Our Panel of Neutrals

Litigator and former studio executive brings a dealmaker's standard for resolution to complex commercial and entertainment disputes.

LOS ANGELES, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Signature Resolution is proud to announce that David Shraga has joined our panel of neutrals, where he will serve as a mediator in complex commercial and entertainment disputes, as well as employment, technology, and real estate matters. A former litigator and entertainment industry executive who spent a decade at the senior-most levels of the studio system, David brings to private dispute resolution a keen instinct for what makes agreements durable and what causes them to break down. That instinct, combined with his years litigating complex commercial and entertainment disputes on both sides of the table, informs everything he does as a neutral.

David approaches each mediation with genuine curiosity about what each party is carrying and what resolution would actually mean for them. He builds trust before he builds momentum, speaks plainly about what the evidence and the litigation system support, and remains committed to finding the path forward that serves everyone's interests, even when parties are stuck.

David began his legal career at Alschuler Grossman Stein & Kahan LLP, where he built a complex litigation and intellectual property practice, before founding KSW LLP, an entertainment, media, IP, business, and employment litigation boutique he led for seven years. He then joined NBCUniversal, progressing through senior legal affairs roles across television and theatrical matters before joining Miramax as Senior Vice President and Head of Global Television Business & Legal Affairs, where he negotiated high-stakes deals with the entertainment industry's most prominent agents, managers, and lawyers.

David knows the entertainment industry from the inside, and that knowledge gives him a rare ability to meet every party in a complex dispute exactly where they are," said Dario Higuchi, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Signature Resolution. "We are proud to welcome him to our panel.

David serves as Secretary and Executive Committee member of the Entertainment Law Section of the Beverly Hills Bar Association, is a member of the Southern California Mediation Association, and co-hosts Will Work for Food, a donation-based educational program that has raised nearly $1 million for an international audience of lawyers, mediators, and negotiators. He volunteers as a mediator with the Los Angeles Superior Court's Resolve LA Mediation Program and with California Lawyers for the Arts, and serves as a mediator trainer for the Western Center on Law & Poverty. He holds a Mediating the Litigated Case Certification from Pepperdine Caruso School of Law.

David earned his Juris Doctor from the University of Southern California, Gould School of Law and his Bachelor of Arts from Yale University.

To learn more about David Shraga, please visit: LINK

About Signature Resolution

Founded in 2017 in the heart of Los Angeles, Signature Resolution comprises a panel of distinguished neutrals hailing from diverse backgrounds, including respected judges and trial attorneys specializing in virtually every civil practice area. The founding partners inaugurated the organization with a vision of providing the highest level of service and convenience for attorneys and their clients. Signature Resolution's panelists offer unrivaled expertise and commitment to resolve even the most challenging legal matters. In addition to the Los Angeles location, Signature Resolution also has offices across California. For more information about the firm's mediation, arbitration, and other dispute resolution services, visit signatureresolution.com.

Media Contact

Katelyn Cummings, Signature Resolution, 1 6506447867, [email protected], www.signatureresolution.com

SOURCE Signature Resolution