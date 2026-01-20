Signature Resolution Welcomes Diana Maier to Panel of Neutrals

"After eight years of mediating privately and on court panels, as well as running my law firm, Maier Law Group, I am thrilled to let my law partner take over the firm, and truly devote myself to conflict resolution." Post this

Maier's practice at Signature Resolution centers on employment disputes of all kinds as well as workplace mediations. Diana will also mediate most other kinds of civil matters, such as contract law, business, and landlord-tenant disputes. Diana's background as both plaintiff and defense employment counsel ensures inherent balance and impartiality. This combined with her extensive experience resolving highly nuanced workplace issues, allows her to identify underlying issues and guide discussions toward informed, productive settlements.

Maier's diverse professional journey began in Washington, D.C., where she served as a foreign policy adviser for Congressman Henry Waxman and worked as a lobbyist and Senior Legislative Assistant at a policy organization. In both places, Maier learned to translate complex legal and policy issues into clear, actionable guidance. Following her graduation from Stanford Law School in 1998, Maier became a highly effective defense attorney with the Santa Clara County Public Defender's Office. She later co-founded Maier Law Group, a boutique employment law and workplace investigations firm. Maier's background, particularly her investigative expertise, enables her to uncover the core drivers of conflict quickly.

"Diana brings a rare mix of policy work, courtroom experience, mediation success, and a strong commitment to lawyer well-being, which allows her to see the full picture in every case," said Dario Higuchi, Chief Executive Officer of Signature Resolution. "Her legal work, as well as her work founding Joy in the Law, shows her holistic approach to conflict and her dedication to helping people resolve disputes with purpose. We're thrilled to welcome someone with her integrity and insight to our Northern California team."

Committed to leadership and service, Maier was elected in 2024 to the Board of Directors of Marin Water. She is also the founder of Joy in the Law, a conference series and California Bay Area legal movement dedicated to helping legal professionals reconnect with their purpose, joy, and highest ethical intent in practicing law. Maier earned her Juris Doctor from Stanford University School of Law and her Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude, from Georgetown University's School of Foreign Service. She has been recognized as a Northern California SuperLawyer since 2023, and was awarded California Lawyer's Attorney of the Month award in 2021.

To learn more about Diana Maier, please visit signatureresolution.com.

About Signature Resolution

Founded in 2017 in the heart of Los Angeles, Signature Resolution comprises a panel of distinguished neutrals hailing from diverse backgrounds, including respected judges and trial attorneys specializing in virtually every civil practice area. The founding partners inaugurated the organization with a vision of providing the highest level of service and convenience for attorneys and their clients. Signature Resolution's panelists offer unrivaled expertise and commitment to resolve even the most challenging legal matters. In addition to the Los Angeles location, Signature Resolution also has offices in Bakersfield, Century City, Oakland, Santa Clara, San Diego, and San Francisco. For more information about the firm's mediation, arbitration and other dispute resolution services, visit signatureresolution.com.

Media Contact

Media Team, Signature Resolution, 1 1 (213) 622-1002, [email protected], https://signatureresolution.com

SOURCE Signature Resolution