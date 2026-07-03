Signature Resolution Welcomes Don Grady to Our Panel of Neutrals

Veteran civil litigator brings deep command of complex civil disputes and a person-centered approach to mediation and arbitration practice.

BOSTON, July 3, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Signature Resolution is proud to share that Don Grady has joined its panel of neutrals, where he will serve as a mediator and arbitrator specializing in a wide range of civil disputes, including personal injury, mass tort, medical malpractice, construction, product liability, premises liability, and wrongful death, as well as commercial litigation disputes. With more than one hundred cases tried to verdict across a dual New York and Massachusetts practice and over a thousand disputes mediated, Don brings a deep understanding of civil litigation that leaves room for few surprises, and a personal approach to the work that keeps parties engaged through the moments when resolution feels furthest away.

Don enters every session having studied the file and having committed to a single outcome: the matter gets resolved, or the parties leave with a clear-eyed understanding of what stands in the way. He makes time for plaintiffs to say what they need to say, not as a procedural formality but because he knows from experience that feeling genuinely heard can shift a room. His career in plaintiff's work gives him immediate credibility with parties navigating the emotional stakes of a dispute alongside its legal realities. His time in the courtroom gives him a frank, unsparing command of what those cases look like to a jury. When negotiations stall, he stays fully in it, treating the impulse to give up on a case as a professional failure he is not willing to accept.

Don began his career at Julien, Schlesinger & Finz in New York, trying approximately 250 cases in state and federal court over eight years. In 1992, he joined Sheff Law Offices in Boston as partner and lead trial counsel, where he spent thirty-one years handling a broad and demanding civil docket that included general negligence, construction claims, medical malpractice, products liability, institutional abuse, FELA and Jones Act matters, and multi-district litigation across Massachusetts and beyond. Since joining Commonwealth Mediation and Conciliation, Inc. in 2023, he has mediated more than a thousand disputes across personal injury, mass tort, institutional abuse, and multi-defendant matters.

"Don brings a depth of civil trial experience and a genuine commitment to helping parties that makes a real difference at the mediation table," said Dario Higuchi, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Signature Resolution. "We are proud to welcome him to the panel."

Don has served on the Board of Governors of the Massachusetts Academy of Trial Attorneys and on Section Councils for Civil Litigation and Judicial Administration at the Massachusetts Bar Association. He has lectured to practicing attorneys, in-house counsel, and law students on trial technique, civil practice, and dispute resolution throughout his career.

Don earned his Juris Doctor from New York Law School and his Bachelor of Science in Psychology from Fairfield University.

To learn more about Don Grady, please visit: LINK

About Signature Resolution

Founded in 2017 in the heart of Los Angeles, Signature Resolution comprises a panel of distinguished neutrals hailing from diverse backgrounds, including respected judges and trial attorneys specializing in virtually every civil practice area. The founding partners inaugurated the organization with a vision of providing the highest level of service and convenience for attorneys and their clients. Signature Resolution's panelists offer unrivaled expertise and commitment to resolve even the most challenging legal matters. In addition to the Los Angeles location, Signature Resolution also has offices across California. For more information about the firm's mediation, arbitration, and other dispute resolution services, visit signatureresolution.com.

Media Contact

Katelyn Cummings, Signature Resolution, 1 6506447867, [email protected], Signature Resolution

SOURCE Signature Resolution