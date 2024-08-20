Signature Resolution Welcomes Ellie K. Vilendrer to Panel of Neutrals

"My experience as a litigator, outside general counsel, settlement counsel, and mediator has taught me the important skill of value creation through negotiation. I am confident in my ability to delve into complex legal and financial issues and emerge with creative, value-added solutions." Post this

Throughout her impressive career, Vilendrer has successfully represented a diverse array of clients, from individuals to large corporations, in fields such as commercial, employment, and intellectual property law. In 2013, she founded Vilendrer Law PC, specializing in supporting technology firms, from emerging startups to established enterprises. Her broad experience includes serving as outside general counsel and advising on intellectual property and privacy matters, underscoring her adaptability and depth of understanding in the tech industry. Before launching her own practice, she honed her skills in business and civil litigation at various firms from 2007 to 2013.

"We are thrilled to welcome Ellie Vilendrer to Signature Resolution's panel of neutrals," said Dario Higuchi, founding partner and managing member. "Her extensive expertise in technology, data privacy, and employment disputes will enhance our ability to provide resolution to clients locally in Orange County and beyond, addressing complex legal and financial disputes. Her dedication to advancing ADR on a national level, coupled with her significant experience with the American Bar Association and legislative advocacy, aligns perfectly with our mission, and we are proud to partner with someone whose career exemplifies a commitment to innovative and effective dispute resolution."

As a dedicated advocate for alternative dispute resolution, Vilendrer has served as an arbitrator and mediator with organizations, including the American Arbitration Association and the United States District Court, Central District of California. Her commitment to advancing ADR practices is evident in her active leadership roles within the American Bar Association, where she has influenced policy through initiatives like the adoption of Resolution 500 in 2024, promoting the informed and voluntary use of early dispute resolution strategies.

Her work has earned numerous accolades, including repeated recognition as a Southern California Super Lawyer in ADR and an AV-rating for her professional excellence. Additionally, she holds certifications as a Certified Information Privacy Technologist (CIPT) and Certified Information Privacy Professional (CIPP/US), and she co-authored a chapter on privacy law in the "Representing the Ongoing Business Deskbook." In a testament to her innovative spirit, she co-founded a tech company in 2014 that developed an AI-driven platform for analyzing app features and marketing strategies.

