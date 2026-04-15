Signature Resolution Welcomes Fatemeh Mashouf to Its Panel of Neutrals

Employment litigator and certified workplace investigator brings multi-perspective insight and a human-centered approach to employment mediation.

LOS ANGELES, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Signature Resolution is pleased to announce that Fatemeh Mashouf has joined its panel of neutrals as a mediator. With expertise on both sides of employment litigation, global in-house leadership experience, and an independent mediation and workplace investigation practice of her own, Fatemeh brings a comprehensive understanding of how workplace disputes develop, how they are experienced by each party, and what it takes to resolve them with clarity and genuine finality.

Patient but purposeful, Fatemeh is known for creating space where honest conversation can take place. She is acutely attentive and perceptive, listening to what parties say outright and to what they hold back, and surfacing the hesitations and underlying concerns that often stand between impasse and settlement. With dual fluency in plaintiff advocacy and corporate decision-making, she understands what each side is weighing and uses that awareness to identify opportunities for practical solutions.

Before joining Signature Resolution, Fatemeh represented Fortune 500 clients in complex employment matters, including wage and hour class actions, PAGA claims, and single-plaintiff disputes, at several leading employment law firms. She later served as Head of Employment at GOAT Group, where she became the company's first dedicated employment attorney and established its employment infrastructure, overseeing matters across more than 45 states and a dozen countries. Conducting anti-harassment training and managing employment issues internationally sharpened her sensitivity to the cultural dynamics that shape how people experience workplace conflict, an awareness she brings into every mediation.

"Fatemeh brings a depth of perspective to employment mediation that is a true asset to the parties she serves," said Dario Higuchi, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Signature Resolution. "We are thrilled to welcome her to the Signature Resolution panel."

Fatemeh is an active member of the Asian Pacific American Dispute Resolution Center, the Muslim Bar Association of Southern California, the Association of Workplace Investigators, and the Southern California Mediation Association. She has authored publications on employment law in the National Law Review and Thompson Reuters Westlaw Journal Employment and contributes over one hundred pro bono mediations annually through the LA Superior Court's Resolve Law panel and MVP.

Fatemeh earned her Juris Doctor from UC Law San Francisco (formerly UC Hastings) and UCLA School of Law, and her Bachelor of Arts from UC San Diego.

To learn more about Fatemeh Mashouf, please visit: LINK

About Signature Resolution

Founded in 2017 in the heart of Los Angeles, Signature Resolution comprises a panel of distinguished neutrals hailing from diverse backgrounds, including respected judges and trial attorneys specializing in virtually every civil practice area. The founding partners inaugurated the organization with a vision of providing the highest level of service and convenience for attorneys and their clients. Signature Resolution's panelists offer unrivaled expertise and commitment to resolve even the most challenging legal matters. In addition to the Los Angeles location, Signature Resolution also has offices across California. For more information about the firm's mediation, arbitration, and other dispute resolution services, visit signatureresolution.com.

Media Contact

Katelyn Cummings, Signature Resolution, 1 6506447867, [email protected], www.signatureresolution.com

SOURCE Signature Resolution