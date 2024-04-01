Signature Resolution Welcomes Former Idaho Supreme Court Justice John R. Stegner (Ret.) to Panel of Neutrals

"Mediation is the art of the possible—a chance to uncover elegant solutions and empower individuals amidst legal complexities. With dedication to resolution and innovation, I eagerly anticipate the opportunity to help clients navigate their disputes." Post this

"As I embark on this new chapter with Signature Resolution, I am honored to contribute my decades of legal experience and passion for mediation to facilitate meaningful resolutions. Mediation is the art of the possible—a chance to uncover elegant solutions and empower individuals amidst legal complexities," said Justice Stegner. "My goal is to guide disputing parties with a steady hand, fostering understanding and collaboration to pave the way for closure and mutual satisfaction. With dedication to resolution and innovation, I eagerly anticipate the opportunity to help clients navigate their disputes."

After earning a Bachelor of Arts in political science from Whitman College, Justice Stegner pursued his juris doctor at the University of Idaho College of Law, where he was a member and managing editor of the Idaho Law Review. His career began with a clerkship under U.S. District Court Judge Harold L. Ryan, transitioning into a successful career as a trial lawyer and later as a revered trial judge. His commitment to justice was further exemplified through his initiative in establishing and managing specialized courts focusing on drug-related and mental health issues, demonstrating his forward-thinking approach to the legal system.

"We are honored to welcome Justice Stegner to Signature Resolution. His addition marks the first Supreme Court Justice to join our panel," said Dario Higuchi, founding partner and managing member of Signature Resolution. "Known for his innovative mediation techniques, he emphasized creative and adaptable dispute resolution during his tenure as a trial judge, highlighting mediation's emotional and financial advantages. We are enthusiastic about the innovative and empowering influence he will have on our clients and the wider mediation community."

Justice Stegner's contributions to the legal community have been recognized through numerous accolades, including the prestigious George G. Granata Jr. Professionalism Award and the Idaho State Bar's Distinguished Jurist Award. His retirement from the Idaho Supreme Court marked the end of an illustrious chapter in his career, culminating in a special honorary award from the Idaho Bar acknowledging his exceptional service.

In his new role at Signature Resolution, Justice Stegner is excited to apply his extensive mediation expertise, aiming to facilitate resolutions that reflect his deep commitment to justice, fairness, and the positive transformation of the legal process. His dedication to resolving conflicts and fostering understanding makes him a valuable addition to the Signature Resolution team, where he will continue to inspire confidence and trust in the legal community.

Founded in 2017 in the heart of Los Angeles, Signature Resolution comprises a panel of distinguished neutrals hailing from diverse backgrounds, including respected judges and trial attorneys specializing in virtually every civil practice area. The founding partners inaugurated the organization with a vision of providing the highest level of service and convenience for attorneys and their clients. Signature Resolution's panelists offer unrivaled expertise and commitment to resolve even the most challenging legal matters. In addition to the Los Angeles location, Signature Resolution also has offices in Century City, San Diego, and Oakland.

