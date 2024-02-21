Signature Resolution Welcomes Hon. Amy M. Pellman (Ret.) to Panel of Neutrals

"I believe in the power of open dialogue, active listening and strategic problem-solving to help individuals find common ground, especially when families are involved. With the neutral panel at Signature Resolution, we can facilitate fair and amicable resolutions, ensuring justice prevails." Post this

Judge Pellman began her legal career in New York after graduating from the City University of New York Law School. She quickly established herself as a skilled mediator and worked closely with then-Governor Mario Cuomo, settling disputes between the State and communities in Manhattan. Following her tenure, she continued as a clerk for the Second Circuit Court of Appeals. Inspired to help with the exploding AIDS epidemic, Judge Pellman joined the Law Offices of Mark Scherzer after her clerkship, where she was at the forefront of groundbreaking litigation on behalf of people with HIV/AIDS who were being denied insurance claims. She relocated to California in 1992, and after a brief stint with a private civil firm, Judge Pellman discovered a way to continue her passion for helping children by working with Dependency Court Legal Services (now known as Children's Law Center).

"We warmly welcome Judge Pellman to our panel of neutrals in Los Angeles. With a notable career as a Los Angeles Superior Court Judge, she is highly respected for her commitment to family law and children's rights," said Dario Higuchi, Signature Resolution founding partner and managing member. "Judge Pellman brings extensive expertise, compassionate mediation and arbitration skills, and an unwavering dedication to excellence. Her wealth of experience and passion for delivering thoughtful mediated outcomes will be invaluable to our clients statewide."

Judge Pellman joined The Alliance for Children's Rights in 2000, where she served as the legal director and played a pivotal role in starting National Adoption Day. Later, Judge Pellman was elected as a commissioner to the Los Angeles County Superior Court in 2005, subsequently becoming a judge three years later. Recognized for her compassion, high expectations during trials, and intellectual rigor, Judge Pellman has presided over cases that address the intersection of family and societal issues. Judge Pellman has spent the majority of her years in family law with a brief stint back in Children's Court. After she returned, she was sought out for leadership, serving as the assistant and then supervising judge of the Family Law Division. When she returned from Children's Court, she brought with her the surrogacy cases and continued to serve as the only Los Angeles Superior Court to preside over those cases for 10 years.

In her new role at Signature Resolution, Judge Pellman will leverage her extensive family law expertise to mediate intricate cases. Renowned for her pre-meeting consultations with attorneys, active listening and strategic interventions, she is committed to steering parties toward mutually agreeable resolutions.

