Signature Resolution Welcomes Hon. Ana Maria Luna (Ret.) to Panel of Neutrals

In 1992, Judge Luna began her judicial career as a court commissioner in the Southeast District Municipal Court. After serving for two years, she made history as the first Latina elected to that bench. In 2000, she joined the Los Angeles County Superior Court, where she served until her retirement in 2024. She presided mainly over matters in criminal, family, and probate law. Her assignments included high-conflict guardianship, custody, and trust litigation. Throughout her final years on the bench, she led the long cause probate calendar, where she managed even the most difficult cases with wisdom and grace.

A longtime advocate for collaborative and restorative justice, Judge Luna played an instrumental role in developing the Southeast District's Drug Court. She chaired the Los Angeles County Proposition 36 Steering Committee, where she helped implement California's treatment-over-incarceration initiative.

Through her work with the VERA Institute of Justice, Judge Luna was successful in advising many nationwide jurisdictions that led to the creation of effective treatment court models across the country.

"Judge Luna brings a rare combination of cultural fluency, trailblazing leadership, and unique experience to Signature Resolution," said Dario Higuchi, Signature Resolution founding partner and managing member. "Her empathetic, yet equitable approach to reaching fair resolutions on the bench has set her up for undeniable success as a neutral. We couldn't be more thrilled to have an honorable pioneer in collaborative justice reform joining our panel."

Before serving on the bench, Judge Luna practiced family law followed by serving as a Deputy Public Defender for the Los Angeles County Public Defender's Office. She credits this experience as a focal point in her career that shaped her overall approach to justice. She holds a J.D. from the USC Gould School of Law and a B.S. in biological sciences and Spanish from UC Irvine.

Outside the courtroom, Judge Luna served on the California Judicial Council. She was elected as president of the Latino Judges of California and vice president of the California Judges Association. Additionally, she has been a faculty member at both the California Judicial College and the National Judicial College in Reno. She is a much sought after lecturer on family and probate law issues, including cross-over issues, as well as best practices for case management and trial in those practice areas.

