Signature Resolution Welcomes Hon. Anne-Christine Massullo (Ret.) to Panel of Neutrals

"I am honored to lead Signature Resolution's San Francisco office and bring my experience in this community to my mediation practice. My years on the San Francisco Superior Court, handling diverse civil and criminal cases, have prepared me aptly for my new role." Post this

Judge Massullo's distinguished legal career includes 18 years on the San Francisco Superior Court, where she served as presiding judge and oversaw the court's entire litigation department. She spearheaded innovative reforms to streamline civil case management, reduce litigation timelines, and improved access to justice for Californians. Prior to her judicial service, she spent 17 years as an assistant U.S. attorney, including serving as deputy chief of the Securities Fraud Unit.

"We are thrilled to have Judge Massullo join Signature Resolution as a foundation of our San Francisco office" said Dario Higuchi, Signature Resolution founding partner and managing member. "We are proud to have attracted another former presiding judge of such a significant court house to our panel of neutrals. Her experience and leadership skills will be invaluable in assisting her in resolving disputes. Her name recognition and identification with the local bar will enable her to hit the ground running."

Judge Massullo has earned a reputation for successfully resolving disputes across a broad spectrum of matters, including antitrust, commercial contracts, construction, employment, false claims, family law, and securities fraud, to name a few. She has been recognized for her contributions to the legal profession in California, including her work on the State Federal Judicial Council and specifically, her leadership in programs addressing commercially sexually exploited children.

About Signature Resolution

Founded in 2017 in the heart of Los Angeles, Signature Resolution comprises a panel of distinguished neutrals hailing from diverse backgrounds, including respected judges and trial attorneys specializing in virtually every civil practice area. The founding partners inaugurated the organization with a vision of providing the highest level of service and convenience for attorneys and their clients. Signature Resolution's panelists offer unrivaled expertise and commitment to resolve even the most challenging legal matters. In addition to the Los Angeles location, Signature Resolution also has offices in Century City, San Diego, and Oakland. For more information about the firm's mediation, arbitration and other dispute resolution services, visit https://signatureresolution.com.

