Signature Resolution Welcomes Hon. Christopher J. Muse (Ret.) to Our Panel of Neutrals

Former Massachusetts Superior Court Justice brings trial-tested perspective, labor negotiation fluency, and judicial insight to complex dispute resolution.

BOSTON, July 3, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Signature Resolution is proud to announce that Hon. Christopher J. Muse (Ret.) has joined its panel of neutrals, where he will serve as a mediator and arbitrator across a wide range of complex civil, commercial, and employment disputes, including personal injury, premises liability, product liability, eminent domain, construction, police misconduct, wage and hour, and wrongful death matters. A former trial attorney, lead negotiator for major public employee unions, and Associate Justice of the Massachusetts Superior Court, Judge Muse brings to every dispute a multi-perspective command of how cases are built, argued, and ultimately decided.

Judge Muse approaches mediation with a conviction that preparation earns the trust on which real movement depends. He arrives having studied the case in full, engaging both parties with the kind of substantive fluency that makes honest conversation possible. He is deliberate and engaging in his management of the process, holding space for parties to feel genuinely heard and staying steadily present through the difficult stretches that often come before cases resolve. His years negotiating complex labor agreements at high-pressure tables reinforced what his trial and judicial careers confirmed: that durable resolutions come through mutual understanding, not pressure.

"Judge Muse brings a command of how disputes are argued, negotiated, and decided that comes from having done all three at the highest level," said Dario Higuchi, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Signature Resolution. "We're very glad to have him on our neutral panel."

Judge Muse served as an Associate Justice of the Massachusetts Superior Court from 2001 to 2018, presiding over a broad docket of criminal and civil matters across the state. Before his appointment, he spent more than two decades as partner of Muse and Muse in Boston, where he tried civil and criminal cases in state and federal courts and served as lead labor negotiator for significant public-sector unions. He completed the National Judicial College's 40-hour Civil Mediation certification before retiring from the bench, and has since built a mediation practice grounded in diplomacy, unflagging patience, and a genuine respect for the process. Judge Muse has also served as an Adjunct Trial Practice Instructor at Boston College Law School for more than twenty years.

Judge Muse earned his Juris Doctor, Cum Laude, from Suffolk University Law School, his Master of Education from Boston State College, and his Bachelor of Arts in Government from Georgetown University.

To learn more about Hon. Christopher J. Muse (Ret.), please visit: LINK

About Signature Resolution

Founded in 2017 in the heart of Los Angeles, Signature Resolution comprises a panel of distinguished neutrals hailing from diverse backgrounds, including respected judges and trial attorneys specializing in virtually every civil practice area. The founding partners inaugurated the organization with a vision of providing the highest level of service and convenience for attorneys and their clients. Signature Resolution's panelists offer unrivaled expertise and commitment to resolve even the most challenging legal matters. In addition to the Los Angeles location, Signature Resolution also has offices across California. For more information about the firm's mediation, arbitration, and other dispute resolution services, visit signatureresolution.com.

Media Contact

Katelyn Cummings, Signature Resolution, 1 6506447867, [email protected], Signature Resolution

SOURCE Signature Resolution